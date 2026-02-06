PECG-Sponsored Bill Introduced to Maintain Flexible Telework for State Employees

AB 1729 would codify state policy requiring telework to be provided to the “fullest extent possible.”

We’re proud to sponsor AB 1729. This is the most cost-effective and efficient way for state government to serve the public.” — PECG Exec. Dir. Ted Toppin

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Engineers in California Government (PECG) today announced the introduction of Assembly Bill 1729 , authored by Assembly Member Alex Lee (D–San Jose), to protect flexible telework options for PECG members and all eligible state employees.AB 1729 underscores that flexible telework delivers cost-effective and efficient public services, reduces traffic congestion and emissions, and helps recruit and retain talented state employees.According to the State Auditor, wider adoption of telework could save the state up to $225 million annually by reducing the need for additional office space – an especially critical benefit in a tight budget year.“Flexible telework saves hundreds of millions of dollars, takes thousands of cars off the road, helps clean the air, and allows the state to hire and retain state staff during a period of ongoing wage freezes,” said PECG Executive Director Ted Toppin. “These are undeniable benefits and the shared goals of every Californian. We should all embrace telework, and this bill will see that it continues as a viable option for state employees.”Under AB 1729:• Every state agency must develop and implement a telework plan.• Departments requiring employees to report onsite must provide written justification, ensuring telework is offered to the “fullest extent possible,” which is consistent with the Department of General Services (DGS) Statewide Telework Policy • The bill reestablishes the state’s telework dashboard to document and share the measurable public benefits of telework.The measure includes an urgency clause, allowing it to take effect immediately upon the Governor’s signature.“Telework is a win for taxpayers, commuters, the environment, and public servants,” said Toppin. “We’re proud to sponsor AB 1729. This is the most cost-effective and efficient way for state government to serve the public.”About PECGFounded in 1962, Professional Engineers in California Government represents 15,000 state-employed engineers and related professionals responsible for designing and inspecting California’s infrastructure, improving air and water quality, and developing clean energy and green technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.