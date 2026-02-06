Introducing Letters by Evernomic, a Weekly Publication for Founders and Investors

Evernomic About

After three years of building quietly, Evernomic launches a weekly publication sharing lessons and conversations with founders, operators, and investors.

Letters is where we share what we're figuring out and hear from people who are figuring it out too. We wanted something that felt like writing to a friend, not broadcasting to an audience.” — Arian Adeli

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evernomic is a media-first venture studio building, backing and acquiring media brands and startups spanning from analytics and community platforms to advertising and publishing. The studio has launched Letters by Evernomic , a letter-based publication that aims to provide a transparent and collaborative space for startup professionals to learn from real experiences, conversations, and perspectives from industry experts.The format is intentionally personal. Rather than polished thought leadership or generic startup advice, Letters takes the form of direct, letter-style writing addressed to readers as peers. The publication will feature the studio's own experiences alongside conversations with founders, operators, and investors doing interesting work, including guest contributions, interviews, and joint research with people whose thinking the team admires.Letters is also built to be collaborative. The team wants experts to contribute to making pieces better, whether through contributed content, interviews, or simply pushing back on the studio's thinking. Unlike publications driven by promotion or forced content calendars, Letters is designed around relationships. The goal is not to become a mainstream publication but to create something actionable that readers return to every time, even if the audience stays small.The launch comes after three years of building quietly. Since 2023, Evernomic has assembled a portfolio of over a dozen ventures including media brands and software startups serving creators, founders, and professionals. The publication launch coincides with a full rebrand and the first public consolidation of the portfolio under Evernomic.Letters will span analytical pieces exploring market trends and industry shifts, opinion pieces offering the studio's perspective on building companies, playbooks sharing tactical approaches that have worked, and features highlighting people, tools, or companies worth paying attention to. The team plans to narrow the focus over time based on reader feedback.Letters is free to subscribe at evernomic.com.About EvernomicEvernomic is a venture studio that builds, acquires, invests in, and scales companies across media and media-adjacent sectors. The studio reaches millions monthly through its owned channels and operates with an international team focused on distribution, design, and hands-on execution.For Evernomic, Letters serves as a first step in showing who the studio is and meeting others with whom relationships can develop beyond the writing, whether that leads to recruitment, deal flow, or simply friendship. The team has previously scaled several media brands to hundreds of thousands of readers and sees Letters as a more personal extension of that work.Contact: letters@evernomic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.