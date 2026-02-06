Request for Applications - District of Columbia Watershed Stewardship Project

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to provide a comprehensive watershed stewardship educational project to District residents. The proposed project will educate participants about the basics of watershed stewardship and provide hands-on experiences relating to the sources of pollution and different types of policies and practices. The amount available for the two-year project to a single grantee is $70,000

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-WPD-888” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 13, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations; and

-Universities/educational institutions,

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.