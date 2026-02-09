Argus Launches FAROS™, a Digital Trust Infrastructure for Regulated Supply Chains

Faros at a glance OQE Management Dashboard

Delivers Digital Trust Infrastructure, secure TDP transfer, automated flow-down compliance, and machine-to-machine traceability, scaling to a Trust Utility

Faros establishes the digital trust infrastructure required to operate, collaborate, and execute in these environments—without exposing programs to avoidable data aggregation and access risks.” — Noel Gonzalez

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argus Enterprises Inc. today announced the launch of Faros ™, a digital trust infrastructure designed to enable secure collaboration, compliance enforcement, and authoritative data provenance across regulated supply chains.Faros provides a security-by-design framework for managing technical data packages (TDPs), certification flow-downs, identity and access control, and continuous compliance across all supplier tiers. Built for defense, maritime, nuclear, energy, and other high-consequence industries, the platform allows primes and program offices to onboard suppliers, generate audit-ready evidence, and maintain trust at scale, without relying on fragmented, point-in-time controls.Today, many regulated programs continue to rely on ad hoc file sharing, email distribution, and third-party advisory processes that aggregate sensitive technical data across organizations. These practices introduce unnecessary security risk, limit provenance and access control, and create blind spots in how technical data and compliance artifacts are shared, reused, or retained.“Regulated supply chains don’t fail because of a lack of data, they fail because trust isn’t shared or enforceable across tiers,” said Noel Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Argus. “Faros establishes the digital trust infrastructure required to operate, collaborate, and execute in these environments—without exposing programs to avoidable data aggregation and access risks.”Government & Contracting AvailabilityArgus confirms that Faros is available for inclusion in Purchase Orders (POs), Requests for Proposal (RFPs), and Requests for Quote (RFQs) where secure technical data transfer, compliance flow-down enforcement, supplier onboarding, and auditability are required. Faros may be referenced as a digital trust infrastructure supporting secure collaboration, continuous compliance, and authoritative provenance across supplier tiers.The launch of Faros marks a foundational step toward a more unified trust layer for regulated ecosystems, where compliance state, access permissions, and provenance can be relied upon across programs and partners, reducing friction, audit burden, and systemic risk.About Argus EnterprisesArgus Enterprises delivers digital trust infrastructure for regulated supply chains, enabling secure data exchange, compliance flow-down enforcement, and continuous assurance across complex industrial ecosystems.For more information, visit www.argusenterprises.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.