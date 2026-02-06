MediPoint Launches Splinter Out™ Kit — A Safe, Simple Solution for Splinter Removal

SPLINTER OUT - STERILE, SAFE, EASY TO USE

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediPoint Launches Splinter Out™ Kit — A Safe, Simple Solution for Splinter RemovalMediPoint, a domestic manufacturer of FDA-registered, medically relevant devices, utilized by healthcare professionals since 1957, today announced the launch of the Splinter Out™ Kit, an all-inclusive, FDA-registered solution, designed for both consumers and professionals to allow a safer, faster and easier method of removing splinters.Trusted by doctors and hospitals for almost 70 years, Splinter Out™ is now available in a consumer-ready kit that delivers a professional, splinter-removal solution for homes, travel, construction sites and on-the-go use. Unlike household needles or improvised tools, Splinter Out™ is a sterile, single-use medical device designed for precise and controlled splinter removal.The Splinter Out™ Kit includes 10 sterile Splinter Out™ lancets, a combo magnifier-tweezer, alcohol prep pads, antibiotic ointment and bandages in a slim, portable case.“Splinters are one of the most common minor injuries, yet they are often treated unsafely,” said Rochelle Stern, Managing Partner at MediPoint. “This kit gives consumers access to the same trusted solution professionals have relied on for years.”The Splinter Out™ Kit continues to win over legions of satisfied consumers who recognize the importance of having a safety solution at their fingertips. Splinter Out™ continues to receive accolades from medical experts and home improvement professions to everyday families.Splinter Out™ has launched a massive social media campaign leveraging social media platforms and influencer partnerships, to create engaging content and user-generated testimonials. Additionally, the brand is committed to maintaining a dynamic, evolving connection and long-term relationship with its audience.The Splinter Out™ Kit can be found at retailers including Amazon, Walmart and other independent retailers throughout the USA and Canada.Safe Harbor StatementMatters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward- looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company. Media Contact: Medipoint, 1-516-294-8822, info@medipoint.com

