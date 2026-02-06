Used Mobile Cranes: TrustedCranes Launches Concierge-Style B2B Marketplace

Modern crane trading: The TrustedCranes platform is fully optimized for all devices, providing global access to verified buyers and high-quality listings. TrustedCranes: The specialized B2B marketplace for the discreet and secure trade of used mobile cranes with a lifting capacity of 30 tons and above.

New concierge-style platform connects mobile crane buyers and sellers through professional brokerage, with commission-free trading until end of 2026

The used mobile crane market needs more trust and transparency. Our concierge model ensures every deal is professionally guided from first inquiry to inspection.” — Robert Richter, Founder, TrustedCranes

GERMANY, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustedCranes , a new B2B marketplace dedicated to used mobile cranes weighing 30 tons and above, officially launches today. The platform introduces a concierge-style brokerage model to an industry that has traditionally relied on fragmented dealer networks, word-of-mouth, and general-purpose machinery listing sites. With growing global demand for used all-terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, and crawler cranes driven by infrastructure development, renewable energy projects, and construction activity worldwide, TrustedCranes addresses a critical gap in the heavy equipment market.A Different Approach to Mobile Crane TradingUnlike conventional marketplaces where buyers and sellers interact directly, TrustedCranes acts as a professional intermediary. All communication between parties is managed through the platform’s team, ensuring confidentiality, verified buyer qualification, and a structured transaction process. This concierge model is designed for the realities of high-value mobile crane transactions, where a single used Liebherr LTM or Tadano ATF can sell for 200,000 to over 1,500,000 euros.“The used mobile crane market involves transactions worth hundreds of thousands of euros, yet buyers and sellers often lack transparency and trust,” said Robert Richter, founder of TrustedCranes. “Our concierge model solves this by verifying every participant, anonymizing sensitive information, and personally guiding each deal from first inquiry to inspection.”How It WorksCrane owners list their used mobile cranes through a streamlined process. The TrustedCranes team then reviews each listing, uses AI-powered image processing to anonymize company logos and license plates in photos, and translates all content into German and English for international reach. Each crane listing includes detailed specifications such as lifting capacity, boom length, year of manufacture, operating hours, and condition reports.Buyers can browse active listings, submit direct inquiries on specific mobile cranes, or create search requests describing their ideal machine. The team then matches these requests with available inventory, including off-market cranes that are not publicly visible. This matching service is particularly valuable for buyers seeking specific configurations, such as a used Grove GMK with a particular boom length or a Demag AC model with low operating hours.Covering All Major Mobile Crane ManufacturersThe platform covers all major mobile crane manufacturers. Listings include used cranes from Liebherr, the German market leader known for its LTM all-terrain series; Tadano, the Japanese manufacturer behind the ATF and Faun product lines; Demag, recognized for its AC all-terrain cranes with industry-leading setup times; and Grove, the American manufacturer of GMK all-terrain cranes. Additionally, TrustedCranes features used mobile cranes from Terex, a specialist in rough terrain cranes, as well as Sany and XCMG, two rapidly growing Chinese manufacturers offering competitive alternatives in the global crane market.Typical listings range from compact 30-ton all-terrain mobile cranes suitable for urban construction sites to heavy-lift machines exceeding 200 tons used in wind energy installation, petrochemical plant construction, and large-scale infrastructure projects.Commission-Free Launch PeriodTo accelerate market adoption, TrustedCranes is waiving all commission fees through December 31, 2026. Sellers and buyers can use the full platform — including listing, matching, and brokerage services — at no cost during this introductory phase.“We want crane companies to experience the value of professional brokerage without financial risk,” Richter explained. “This is a genuine invitation to test the platform with real listings and real transactions, completely free of charge. It makes the platform attractive for crane rental companies, construction firms, and equipment dealers worldwide.”Built for the Global MarketTrustedCranes is fully bilingual in German and English, with plans for additional languages including French, Spanish, and Arabic. The platform serves mobile crane buyers and sellers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Key markets include Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Austria in Europe, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and India, where large-scale infrastructure and energy projects are driving sustained demand for used mobile cranes.The platform features dedicated pages for each mobile crane manufacturer, an intelligent search system with filters for crane type, lifting capacity, boom length, year of manufacture, and price range, as well as a buyer watchlist with automated email notifications for new listings matching saved criteria.Seller privacy is a core principle. Companies can set preferences to exclude certain buyer countries, block resellers, or require minimum budgets before their crane listings are shared. This is especially relevant for fleet operators in Germany and Western Europe who want control over who accesses their inventory.About TrustedCranesTrustedCranes is operated by IMAOS Online Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Dresden, Germany. The platform focuses exclusively on used mobile cranes — including all-terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, and truck-mounted cranes — with a lifting capacity of 30 tons or more. Tower cranes and other crane types are not part of the platform’s scope. By combining professional brokerage with modern technology, TrustedCranes aims to become the trusted global standard for buying and selling used mobile cranes.For more information, visit www.trustedcranes.com or contact info@trustedcranes.com.

