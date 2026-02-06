Charting High-Quality Development Under the '15th Five-Year Plan':SIXUNITED Unites Forces with AI to Write a New Chapter

SONGJIANG DISTRICT,, CHINA, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the spring tide surges, it is the perfect moment to set sail and forge ahead. Riding the momentum of large-scale artificial intelligence development under China’s “15th Five-Year Plan,” on February 1, 2026, the “Together Forward, United by AI” SIXUNITED 18th Anniversary Appreciation Gala and 2025 Year-End Appreciation Banquet was grandly held at the Qianhai International Convention Center in Shenzhen.

Blending industrial retrospection with strategic foresight, the event comprehensively showcased SIXUNITED’s remarkable 18-year journey—from a successful IDH manufacturing enterprise to a full-stack AI service provider. Centered on three key highlights—full-stack product debut, official announcement of the RMB 10 billion revenue target, and ecosystem-driven consensus building—the event provided a practical and replicable model for China’s transition from “Made in China” to “Intelligently Made in China,” drawing widespread attention across the industry.

Eighteen Years of Deep Commitment:

From Following to Running in Parallel, Anchoring the AI Main Channel

The “15th Five-Year Plan” clearly emphasizes “promoting comprehensive AI empowerment across all industries,” an inevitable industrial trend. Cao Yalian, Chairman of SIXUNITED, noted that 18 years mark a critical milestone in the company’s evolution—from survival to independence, and from manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing. Since fully committing to All in AI in 2024, both shipment volume and revenue have steadily ranked among the top players within the CTE ecosystem, with Intel-related products accounting for the largest share.

Looking ahead to 2026, SIXUNITED has set ambitious goals of 15 million terminal shipments annually and revenue exceeding RMB 10 billion. These targets are driven by a 35% AI PC shipment ratio and the upgrading of non-laptop AI full-stack services. By strengthening cloud-edge-end R&D, focusing on AI scenario innovation, and deepening ecosystem collaboration, the company aims to steadily advance toward its objectives. Cao emphasized that the CTE ecosystem forms the foundation of AI infrastructure, and that AI PCs meet real global demand, unaffected by debates surrounding an “AI bubble.”

Gary Gao, General Manager of Intel China’s Technology Department, reflected on 12 years of collaboration, witnessing SIXUNITED’s growth from a tablet ODM to a globally leading x86 full-stack product ODM provider. At key turning points, SIXUNITED achieved three pioneering breakthroughs:

In 2017, amid shortages of Intel small-core processors, Cao formed the “Big-Core Task Force” and counter-cyclically invested in large-core products, which have since become the company’s lifeline.

During the pandemic, SIXUNITED broke the stereotype that “CTE is limited to consumer products,” entering the commercial PC market and becoming the first vendor to pass Intel vPro certification with a perfect score.

In 2024, SIXUNITED was among the first to join the AI PC Acceleration Program, launching its first AI-assisted product within a year and completing a full-stack AI terminal layout spanning AI PCs, servers, and workstations.

By foregoing short-term OEM profits and continuously increasing investment in AI R&D, SIXUNITED achieved a major leap from “product manufacturing” to “solution delivery,” firmly establishing its core competitiveness in the AI arena.

Product Showcase:

Full-Stack AI Deployment Addressing Real Industry Pain Points

At the core exhibition area, SIXUNITED and Intel jointly unveiled a comprehensive full-stack AI solution portfolio. With strengths spanning hardware foundation, software enablement, and ecosystem synergy, the showcase offered an intuitive window into AI commercialization and highlighted SIXUNITED’s deep and differentiated AI.

Hardware: Scenario-Oriented Terminals Redefining Efficiency

xN25-140M2-YDX AI Laptop: Powered by Intel’s latest-generation processors, supporting local offline AI processing, balancing mobile productivity and data security—fully aligned with the “edge intelligence” paradigm of AI PCs.

xN88-H02-TBD-R52 Mini AI Workstation: Delivering powerful performance within a 1L form factor, capable of running large-parameter models smoothly with Intel computing power, enabling SMEs to access AI computing infrastructure at low cost.

xA33-270M-XLD Industrial AI All-in-One: Integrated with high-performance NPU chips and AI vision algorithms, enabling precise equipment fault prediction and empowering “AI + Manufacturing” for quality and efficiency upgrades.

Software: Native AI Adaptation Across the Entire Workflow

AI Assistant 3.0: A lightweight, all-scenario intelligent tool deeply optimized for Intel hardware, supporting both cloud and local inference. Offline capabilities include dialogue, meeting minutes, translation, and contract review—ensuring data security and efficient interaction across office and creative scenarios.

EAM Enterprise Agent Management Platform: Built around “data–computing power–agents,” integrating large models and agent technologies across R&D, supply chain, and business analytics, with applications in legal and financial sectors—enabling enterprises to transition from human-driven decisions to intelligent systems.

Full-Stack AI Compatibility: Synchronized with Intel’s next-generation platforms such as Lunar Lake and Panther Lake, achieving seamless coordination between hardware computing power and software algorithms to meet multi-platform AI deployment needs.

Ecosystem Synergy:

Full-Chain Collaboration to Build AI Infrastructure

The event reinforced the core consensus of “Powering AI Together,” with ecosystem collaboration spanning the entire supply chain. SIXUNITED is deepening technical cooperation with core chip manufacturers, jointly advancing AI terminal development across all price tiers; working closely with global partners in storage and components to ensure stable mass delivery; and collaborating with industry clients in smart education and industrial IoT to deploy full-stack AI solutions—forming a closed-loop synergy of “supply chain – terminals – scenarios.”

Strategic Announcement:

Targeting RMB 10 Billion with Ecosystem Confidence

During the highlight segment of the event, Chairman and Founder Cao Yalian officially announced SIXUNITED’s core strategic objectives for 2026: annual terminal shipments exceeding 15 million units and revenue sprinting toward RMB 10 billion. This bold declaration reflects not only the confidence built upon 18 years of technological accumulation, but also signals the large-scale breakout of the AI terminal industry.

Following the announcement, Ding Zhan, General Manager of the Marketing Center; Zhang Xiaojun, Deputy General Manager of the Product R&D Center; and Shen Jinzhong, Peng Yun, and Guo Qian, Deputy General Managers of the Supply Chain Center, respectively elaborated on marketing strategies, product roadmaps, future supply chain collaboration, and tablet strategies for 2026—providing clear direction for AI focus and ecosystem-driven growth.

Roundtable Consensus:

AI Enters a New Phase of “Collaborative Deep Cultivation”

Centered on the theme “Together Forward, United by AI,” the roundtable discussion brought together key leaders from Intel, H3C, the Shenzhen Artificial Intelligence Industry Association, and SIXUNITED. Participants reached important consensus on industry trends and future directions.

The panel agreed that the AI industry has moved beyond the stage of “concept hype” into an era of deep cultivation driven by terminal-cloud synergy and industrial collaboration. AI computing is irreversibly shifting from cloud-centric to edge and terminal deployment; AI capabilities have evolved from a “value-added feature” into a “baseline requirement” for customer selection; and real-world deployment effectiveness has become the ultimate benchmark of technological value. Regarding AI PCs, panelists emphasized that this represents a structural inflection point in the PC industry rather than a short-term trend, requiring joint breakthroughs across chip computing power, system design, and scenario adaptation. The discussion concluded with a shared call for long-termism and collaborative deep cultivation to build a high-quality AI ecosystem.

Conclusion:

Leading a New Journey of Intelligent Manufacturing with Full-Stack Strength

From its first partnership at the Diwang Tower to jointly leading the global AI terminal race; from a single tablet motherboard to comprehensive full-stack AI solutions—SIXUNITED’s 18-year transformation is not only the growth story of one enterprise, but also a vivid reflection of China’s electronic information industry advancing from following to running in parallel, and toward leading in the global AI arena. It stands as a living example of enterprises resonating with national strategy during the “15th Five-Year Plan” period.

The theme “Together Forward, United by AI” encapsulates the core logic of high-quality AI development. As SIXUNITED advances toward its RMB 10 billion goal, its development model of “independent technology R&D + ecosystem co-creation” will provide a valuable blueprint for manufacturing enterprises seeking transformation—driving AI technology into real-world applications across industries and injecting stronger intelligent momentum into China’s high-quality economic development.

http://en.sixunited.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.