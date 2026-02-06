Selwyn School Reaffirms Commitment to Educational Independence and Core Values

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Selwyn School , a leading independent, non-sectarian, college-preparatory school in North Texas, announced its decision to not participate in the state’s new Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) voucher program. This decision is rooted in the school’s long-standing commitment to its educational independence, its core values, and its mission to provide a student-centered, individualized learning environment.As a member of the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), and accredited by Cognia, Selwyn has a well-established identity built on four key pillars: Academics, Problem Solving, Community Building, and Leadership Development. The school’s leadership believes that maintaining its autonomy is essential to upholding these pillars and continuing to offer the most thoroughly individualized and developmentally appropriate educational experience in the region.“We must be who we are,” said Deborah Hof, Head of School at Selwyn. “Our strength lies in our ability to provide an education that is not dictated by standardized tests or external mandates, but is instead tailored to the unique needs and passions of each student. We are not willing to risk our independence, as it is the very foundation of the Selwyn difference.”This "Selwyn difference" is an educational philosophy centered on experiential learning, differentiated instruction, and student-centered teaching. The school fosters an environment where students are encouraged to become independent thinkers, creative problem-solvers, and emotionally intelligent leaders. The curriculum is designed to develop the whole child—intellectually, creatively, socially, physically, and ethically.“I would prefer that educators make decisions about education, not politicians,” Hof stated in a recent interview with CBS News Texas [1]. This sentiment underscores the school’s belief that educational excellence is best achieved when educators are empowered to create and implement a curriculum that reflects the diversity of the school, society, and the world.Selwyn’s decision also reflects a broader concern for the community and the public education system. The school’s mission is to cultivate global citizens who embrace complex challenges with empathetic and innovative thinking. This includes a sense of social responsibility and an understanding of the importance of a strong public education system for the entire community.While the TEFA program offers financial incentives, Selwyn remains committed to its principle that as a private, independent institution, it should not be dependent on public funds. The school will continue to provide its own financial aid to ensure that a Selwyn education is accessible to a diverse student body, in line with its inclusive values that affirm the fundamental dignity of all persons.“Once you start trying to be a little bit of everything, then you’re not anything,” Hof added. By choosing to remain independent, Selwyn is staying true to its mission and the values that have guided the school for decades. The school invites prospective families to visit the campus and experience firsthand the unique and enriching educational environment that is the hallmark of a Selwyn education.About Selwyn SchoolThe Selwyn School is a non-sectarian, college-preparatory, independent school in Denton, Texas, serving students from pre-school through grade 12. As a member of the National Association of Independent Schools, and accredited through Cognia, Selwyn provides a thoroughly individualized, comprehensive, and developmentally appropriate array of student-focused experiences. The school’s mission is to cultivate global citizens who embrace complex challenges with empathetic and innovative thinking that advances the human condition. For more information, visit selwynschool.org References [1] Beasley, L. (2026, February 5) . Why some Texas private schools are not accepting school choice vouchers. CBS News Texas.

