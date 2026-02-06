CapLinked Expanding GovCloud Support for Defense and Federal Cloud Providers in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapLinked , a leader in secure document sharing and collaboration, today announced significant enhancements to its virtual data room ( VDR ) platform on AWS GovCloud (US). These enhancements are specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the defense industrial base (DIB) and federal cloud providers, with a focus on streamlining Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) workflows , simplifying FedRAMP continuous monitoring, and facilitating secure third-party collaboration.As the U.S. government continues to accelerate its adoption of cloud technologies, the need for secure and compliant collaboration solutions has never been greater. CapLinked’s latest product release will address this need by providing a suite of tools that are tailored to the unique challenges of the defense and federal markets. Key features of the enhanced platform include:Advanced CMMC Workflow Management: New features to help prime contractors and subcontractors manage their CMMC compliance journey, including tools for tracking progress against CMMC controls, managing remediation efforts, and generating compliance reports.Streamlined FedRAMP Continuous Monitoring: A centralized dashboard for managing FedRAMP continuous monitoring activities, including the collection and submission of monthly vulnerability scan data, the management of Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) documents, and the facilitation of annual assessments by CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs).Secure Third-Party Collaboration: Enhanced security features for collaborating with third-party vendors and partners, including granular access controls, real-time activity tracking, and a comprehensive audit trail.“We are committed to providing our customers in the defense and federal markets with the most secure and compliant collaboration solutions on the market,” said a CapLinked spokesperson. “These latest enhancements to our GovCloud platform will help our customers to streamline their compliance workflows, reduce their administrative burden, and focus on their core mission.”CapLinked on GovCloud is a FedRAMP Moderate authorized solution to be trusted by a wide range of government agencies and contractors. The platform is designed to meet the stringent security and compliance requirements of the U.S. government, including the DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).About CapLinkedCapLinked is a leading provider of secure document sharing and collaboration solutions for enterprises. The company’s virtual data room (VDR) platform is used by businesses around the world to manage a wide range of business-critical activities, from M&A and fundraising to litigation and compliance. CapLinked is committed to providing its customers with the most secure, reliable, and easy-to-use VDR on the market.

