Petram Named Top 50 Construction Tech Startups Worldwide

It is very rare to have a technology that reduces cost by 60 percent, dust, noise and vibration by 99%, is 20 x faster, and has 5% of the carbon footprint compared to traditional methods.” — Franco Magnotti, CEO of Petram

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petram announced today that it has been selected the #Top50ContechStartups2026! This recognition came from Cemex Ventures in their annual search for top construction tech companies worldwide. Cemex Ventures gave recognition to companies that are shaping the future of construction with a shift from just innovating to executing, scaling, and delivering real impact across the built environment.Petram's roots stem from NASA funding to demonstrate the most energy efficient way to break rock on the moon. Eleven patents later, Petram's Mjolnir (Thor's Hammer) has moved from innovation to executing and producing in the built environment. Cemex placed Petram in the Productivity category. Productivity was demonstrated in the following two projects: 1) In a gas pipeline excavation in limestone, traditional methods of rock trenching and rock hammering yielded 1 and 0.3 feet per hour, respectively, and broke hundreds of teeth and the hammer in 11 hours. Petram was brought in and including training a crew who never operated the system yielded 12 feet per hour, and 2) columns that held up the world's tallest and second fastest roller coaster, Kingda Ka (see upper photo), were heavily reinforced with rebar and a center wood pole making recycling extremely difficult. Petram's palletized Mjolnir system fits in the back of an F150(see middle photo) making it easily transportable to site and has the ability to be remotely controlled. Although the columns were heavily reinforced. the plasma shock waves generated with just electricity, an ounce of water, and no moving parts cracks the concrete while "bending" around the rebar and the wood pole leaving it exposed and unharmed (see lower photo and note how the rebar is exposed for easy recycling and how the wood although a much softer material is unharmed). In the battle between the world's tallest roller coaster and the "most energy efficient breaking technology on earth", the clear winner was Thor's hammer (see video for real-time and slow-motion closeups and note there are no chemicals or moving parts).Future plans include integration with electric construction vehicles as the charging system, achievable because Mjolnir uses five percent of the energy of traditional rock-breaking systems. Future markets include mining, rare earth elements, agricultural irrigation, and geothermal through its clean fracking properties of dramatically increasing permeability around well casings.

Petram's Mjolnir (Thor's Hammer) Product Breaks Rock at 20 x the Speed of a Jackhammer

