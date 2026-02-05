Postal carrier pleads guilty to stealing gift cards

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Matthew Hurlburt, 25, of Pavilion, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to theft of mail by an officer or employee of the United States Postal Service, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

