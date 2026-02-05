Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,186 in the last 365 days.

Postal carrier pleads guilty to stealing gift cards

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Matthew Hurlburt, 25, of Pavilion, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to theft of mail by an officer or employee of the United States Postal Service, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Postal carrier pleads guilty to stealing gift cards

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.