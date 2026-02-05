Defendant Indicted for Robbing and Assaulting his Former Romantic Partner

A 55-year-old Washington, D.C. man, was indicted yesterday by a grand jury on charges stemming from attacking and robbing his former romantic partner in October 2025, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine F. Pirro.

