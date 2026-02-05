Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,903 in the last 365 days.

California Man Charged with Transmitting a Demand for Ransom

On Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, the FBI arrested Derrick Callella in Hawthorne, Calif.  Callella has been charged via a criminal complaint filed in federal court for transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce, and without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass a person.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Man Charged with Transmitting a Demand for Ransom

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.