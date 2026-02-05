Ensurance.com Launches Modern Platform Connecting Insurance Shoppers with Agents

Ethel Cohen, CEO

Ensurance.com modernizes the connection between online insurance shoppers and licensed agents for clearer, faster, and more responsive guidance.

Insurance decisions matter, and people deserve an experience that is clear, respectful, and easy to navigate.” — Ethel Cohen

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers increasingly turn to online tools to compare insurance options, the demand for clarity and guidance has grown alongside rising costs and shifting coverage needs. While comparison platforms have become a common starting point, many shoppers still need expert, personalized advice before making decisions. Ensurance, a new online-first insurance marketplace, is designed to modernize the handoff to licensed independent agents Unlike traditional platforms that focus solely on generating leads, Ensurance improves the experience for both shoppers and agents by rethinking how online interest translates into meaningful conversations. The platform eliminates common frustrations, providing a transparent, efficient path from browsing to professional guidance.“People are shopping for insurance online more than ever, but that doesn’t mean they want less help,” said Ethel Cohen , founder of Ensurance. “They want to move forward without confusion, pressure, or surprises. Ensurance is built to make that transition clearer and more responsive for everyone involved.”Addressing Friction in the Online Insurance ExperienceInsurance shoppers often hesitate to submit online requests due to familiar concerns: repeated phone calls, unclear next steps, uncertainty about data usage, and pressure to make quick decisions without fully understanding coverage details. While comparison tools can help explore options, they frequently fail to provide the structure or clarity shoppers need once they express interest.Independent agents face parallel challenges. As insurance shopping moves online, agents are expected to respond quickly, but inquiries often come with incomplete information or unclear intent. Platforms optimized for volume rather than quality contribute to wasted time, fragmented conversations, and frustration for both agents and consumers.Ensurance resolves these pain points. The platform provides a straightforward, transparent experience for shoppers and actionable context for agents. Shoppers are connected with licensed independent agents who review their information, answer questions, and help evaluate options without urgency tactics or confusing handoffs. Agents, in turn, can choose when and how to engage, access relevant details upfront, and focus on meaningful conversations rather than managing uncertainty.A More Responsive Marketplace by DesignEnsurance modernizes the handoff between online shopping and licensed help. By setting clear expectations early, the platform removes the friction that often slows decision-making. Shoppers know exactly what happens after submitting a request, while agents can respond efficiently and confidently.“Responsiveness is not about rushing people,” Cohen said. “It’s about eliminating uncertainty. When the process is clear, decisions happen faster and with better outcomes.”The platform incorporates technology designed to enhance, not replace, human judgment. AI-assisted routing and follow-up tools help reduce delays while maintaining agent control and transparency. This ensures that automation serves a practical purpose—making the experience smoother for shoppers—without compromising the human connection that matters most in insurance decisions.Reimagining Insurance Marketplaces for Today’s ShoppersAs the insurance industry evolves, both consumers and professionals are seeking platforms that respect time, explain processes clearly, and support real human interaction. Ensurance focuses not just on capturing demand but on managing it responsibly, creating a marketplace built on trust, clarity, and responsiveness.By connecting shoppers and agents in a structured, transparent way, Ensurance positions itself as a next-generation alternative to traditional lead-based models. The platform encourages meaningful engagement, improves decision-making, and fosters long-term relationships between consumers and independent agencies.“Insurance decisions matter,” Cohen emphasized. “People deserve an experience that feels modern, understandable, and respectful. When you design for clarity and human connection, speed and efficiency follow naturally.”About Ensurance Incorporated Ensurance Incorporated is the company behind Ensurance.com, an online-first insurance marketplace that connects insurance shoppers with licensed independent agencies. The platform is designed to create structured, transparent interactions that help shoppers understand their options and enable agents to engage with clear intent and context.Founded by marketing and digital business veteran Ethel Cohen, Ensurance is built around a long-term vision of improving trust, clarity, and human connection in the insurance experience.

