BIS Trainer Evolves Under BIS Safety Software Name to Reflect Expanded Platform

BIS Safety Software

BIS Safety Software formally clarifies its evolution from BIS Trainer, reflecting the platform’s expansion beyond training into safety & compliance management.

SHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIS Safety Software is formally establishing the evolution of its long-standing training platform, BIS Trainer, under the BIS Safety Software name to better reflect the scope of the solution it has become.

While the transition from BIS Trainer to BIS Safety Software took place in December 2020, the company is issuing this announcement to formally clarify the platform’s current name and scope, as the system is increasingly evaluated and purchased as a full safety and compliance platform rather than a training-only tool.

Originally developed as a learning management system focused on safety training and record management, BIS Trainer became widely used by organizations seeking a reliable way to deliver training, track certifications, and demonstrate compliance. As safety programs matured and operational requirements expanded, the platform evolved alongside them.

“BIS Trainer was built based on the feedback of hundreds of our customers,” said Dan MacDonald, CEO of BIS Safety Software. “As our customers’ needs evolved, so did the system and we expanded by demand to cover safety, compliance and then integrated training throughout the system.”

From Training Platform to Integrated Safety System

BIS Trainer addressed the foundational needs of many safety programs. Over time, customers required additional capabilities to support broader workflows, including improved compliance visibility, mobile access for field teams, and tools that worked together rather than in isolation.

In response, the platform expanded to include digital safety forms, inspections, incident and risk management, asset and equipment tracking, and more advanced reporting. These additions transformed the platform from a training-focused tool into an integrated safety and compliance system.

“The name BIS Safety Software reflects what the platform actually delivers today,” MacDonald added. “It is a unified system that supports safety programs from training through execution and oversight.”

What Has Not Changed

Training and competency management remain central to the platform. BIS Safety Software continues to support online, classroom, and blended learning, role-based course assignments, competency tracking, and centralized training records for both internal and third-party training.

For organizations that began with BIS Trainer, the learning tools remain familiar. The difference lies in how training now connects to other safety activities, providing a more complete view of workforce readiness and operational risk.

Supporting Safety Teams Across Industries

BIS Safety Software supports organizations across regulated and high-risk industries throughout Canada and the United States, including construction, energy, manufacturing, transportation, forestry, and mining.

The platform is designed to reduce administrative burden, improve visibility into compliance, and support consistent safety practices across multiple locations.

“This announcement is about clarity,” said MacDonald. “BIS Trainer remains an important part of our history. BIS Safety Software represents where the platform is today and how we continue to support the evolving needs of modern safety programs.”

About BIS Safety Software

BIS Safety Software provides a comprehensive EHS software platform that helps organizations manage safety training, compliance, and workforce readiness in regulated and high-risk environments. Built on the foundation of its original learning platform, BIS Trainer, the system supports training and competency management alongside inspections, digital safety forms, incident tracking, and reporting.

BIS Safety Software | All-In-One EHS Software

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.