Financial Advisor to Broadcast Live for 72 Hours Straight Starting Tonight

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marathon event starts tonight at 7 PM ET as 40% of Americans face retirement with zero savingsTerence Bradford will lock himself in a studio for 72 consecutive hours starting tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern, broadcasting nonstop until Sunday night in what he's calling "the most urgent conversation America isn't having."The S.T.A.R.T. Marathon (Save The American Retirement Together) streams live on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook as Bradford hosts financial experts, policy advocates, and everyday Americans confronting a crisis that leaves 63 million people with nothing saved for retirement."I'm doing this because polite conferences and 45-minute webinars aren't cutting it," Bradford said. "We've got a generation of Americans who worked their whole lives and will spend their final years terrified of opening their bank statements. That's not a policy problem—that's a moral emergency."The 72-hour format is deliberate. Bradford, founder of A Check For Life , says the average American spends 72 hours a year worrying about money but less than 2 hours planning for retirement.The marathon will feature live Q&A sessions every four hours where viewers can ask questions directly, real families sharing their retirement struggles and breakthroughs, and actionable strategies viewers can implement immediately with no jargon and no selling. Guest experts can join via StreamYard at any point during the broadcast at https://streamyard.com/m3bgqd58vx Bradford isn't just talking about the problem. He's broadcasting solutions—from emergency savings strategies for those starting at 50, to how communities can build retirement cooperatives, to policy changes that could protect the next generation.Bradford says, "This is about people them they're not alone and they're not out of options."Media Contact:

