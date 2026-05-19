Infrastructure AI Launches 'Galaxy Agentic OS' to Autonomously Manage Buildings, Energy, and Cities Globally

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galaxy Agentic OS deploys AI agents, digital twins, and a blockchain infrastructure ledger to replace passive building operations with autonomous intelligenceThe U.S. Department of Energy reports that 30 percent of all energy consumed in commercial buildings is wasted. Across the United States alone, commercial buildings account for $190 billion in annual energy expenditures, with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems representing the single largest share of that consumption, per U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Infrastructure AI today announced the launch of Galaxy Agentic Operating System (GAOS), an artificial intelligence platform designed to eliminate energy waste by autonomously managing commercial buildings, energy systems, and urban infrastructure.GAOS deploys thousands of AI agents that monitor building systems in real time, predict inefficiencies, and automatically execute corrective actions without human intervention. Infrastructure AI attributes most of this waste to passive systems that cannot predict problems, fragmented data, and poor visibility into how equipment is running.The company estimates GAOS can reduce total operating costs by 35 to 40 percent. GAOS platform includes a built-in data normalization engine that translates information from any building system, including equipment manufactured by Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls and any other, into a common language so all systems can communicate regardless of protocol.Once connected, AI agents create a digital twin of the building and begin optimizing operations. If a thunderstorm cools a building unexpectedly at noon, for example, an agent recognizes that the chiller no longer needs to run at full capacity and adjusts the system automatically.GAOS also includes a blockchain infrastructure ledger that records every operational event, maintenance action, and performance metric for each connected asset, creating a verifiable history that the company says makes it possible to assess the performance value of any building at any time. The ledger supports a native cryptocurrency designed for infrastructure transactions within the platform.Infrastructure AI is launching with a freemium model. Building owners and operators can download the GAOS platform at no cost. An onboarding agent walks new users through setup, creates a digital twin of their building, and helps them begin optimizing operations before any paid features are required.Infrastructure AI was co-founded by Dilip Rahulan and Glen Allmendinger, two industry veterans who each bring more than 40 years of experience in infrastructure engineering and who have been implementing artificial intelligence in large infrastructure projects since 2012. Rahulan served as a lead driver in implementing the technology platform at Dubai Airport, which processes 80 million passengers annually and is widely regarded as one of the smartest airports in the world. Rahulan also managed infrastructure across 20 million square feet at a leading Middle Eastern university that achieved U.S. Green Building Council Platinum certification. Infrastructure AI is currently conducting live building tests and is seeking strategic investment partners."Buildings today run on aging, outdated systems that rely on manual oversight and static programming," Dilip Rahulan said. "We built the intelligence layer that allows these systems to think, adapt, and manage themselves."As autonomous systems take on a greater role in managing critical infrastructure, security and trust become foundational. Infrastructure AI is building its GAOS platform to give customers confidence that their operational data is protected, system activity is verifiable, and every action taken by the platform can be tracked with transparency and accountability.“AI can only transform infrastructure at scale if customers trust the GAOS platform behind it,” Glen Allmendinger said. “That means designing for security, visibility, and accountability from the start, so owners and operators know their data is protected and every system decision can be understood and verified.”About Infrastructure AIInfrastructure AI is developing the Galaxy Agentic Operating System (GAOS), an artificial intelligence platform that enables buildings, energy systems, and cities to autonomously manage their own operations. The company is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.Sources and Links:U.S. Department of Energy, Building Technologies Office: https://www.energy.gov/eere/buildings/about-building-technologies-office U.S. Energy Information Administration, Commercial Buildings Energy Use: https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/use-of-energy/commercial-buildings.php Media Contact:

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