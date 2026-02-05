VA sets new record for customer satisfaction in memorial services

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration earned the highest customer satisfaction score ever achieved by any public or private organization measured by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, as part of the group’s 2025 report.

NCA’s 2025 score of 98 out of 100 is based on feedback from Veterans and their families who have received NCA burial and memorialization services. This marks the eighth consecutive time NCA has ranked first nationwide in ACSI customer satisfaction. The average government score for 2025 is 70.4.

As part of the 2025 index, families gave NCA near-perfect ratings in cemetery services and customer service, and consistently cited staff compassion, professionalism, and the honor shown to Veterans at national cemeteries.

“VA National Cemetery Administration employees keep the memories of America’s heroes alive,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “This achievement underscores their extraordinary dedication, commitment and professionalism.”

NCA has maintained consistently high customer satisfaction levels for more than 25 years. The 2025 score of 98 surpasses NCA’s previous high score of 97, which it achieved in 2019 and 2022.

ACSI is the nation’s only uniform, cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction. Since 1994, ACSI has measured satisfaction across more than 400 private-sector companies and over 100 federal government programs, providing a benchmark for service quality and public trust.

NCA provides burial and memorial benefits to eligible Veterans, their spouses, and their dependents — at no cost to the family. This includes a gravesite in any of VA’s national cemeteries with available space, opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone, marker or medallion, a burial flag and a Presidential Memorial Certificate. Some Veterans may also be eligible for burial allowances.

In fiscal year 2025, NCA interred 130,693 Veterans and family members within its 157 cemeteries nation-wide and opened two new National cemeteries: St. Albans, Queens, New York and Southern Utah National Cemetery in Cedar City, Utah. NCA national cemeteries and NCA grant-funded state, tribal and territorial cemeteries now provide more than 94% of Veterans with burial sites within 75 miles of their homes.

Click here to learn more about VA’s burial benefits and memorial services.