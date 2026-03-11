VA, DOJ sign agreement to improve care for nation’s most vulnerable Veterans

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Justice have signed a memorandum of understanding that will help some of America’s most vulnerable Veterans get the ongoing care they need.

VA cares for hundreds of Veterans who are unable to make their own health care decisions and have no family or legal representation to help them. This includes some Veterans who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The MOU gives DOJ the authority to appoint VA attorneys as special assistant U.S. attorneys. That appointment will give VA attorneys the legal authority to initiate and participate in state court guardianship or conservatorship proceedings in cases where a legal decision-maker is required for post-acute transitions of care for these vulnerable Veterans.

The appointment of a legal guardian or conservator can be a lifeline for Veterans in this situation. Among other things, a legal guardian or conservator can help Veterans avoid unwarranted continued hospitalization, protect their rights, and promote appropriate transitions of care from VA hospitalization to other forms of VA care or care in the community, if appropriate.

“Our new partnership with the Justice Department reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that every Veteran receives timely, appropriate care, even in complex cases,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

“The Department of Justice is proud to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs to support our nation’s brave Veterans by ensuring that they have the best legal resources available when it comes to making medical decisions and receiving timely care,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We owe our Veterans a debt we can never fully repay — but we can give them the support they deserve.”

This milestone is one of many landmark VA achievements during the second Trump Administration, including: