Missouri launches Master Plan on Aging to build age-friendly communities

For Immediate Release:

Feb. 5, 2026 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced the official launch of the Missouri Master Plan on Aging (MPA), a comprehensive 10-year roadmap designed to help Missourians age with dignity, safety and connection. Aging with Dignity: Missouri’s Master Plan on Aging, was established by Governor Parson through executive order in January 2023. Developed with input from more than 10,000 residents statewide, including older adults, caregivers, individuals with disabilities and service providers, the MPA reflects what Missourians said matters most: affordable housing, reliable transportation, access to health care and strong support for family caregivers. “The Master Plan on Aging is about creating communities where people of all ages can thrive,” said Sarah Willson, director of DHSS. “This plan turns ideas into action by providing practical tools for local leaders and organizations to make aging stronger, safer and more connected across Missouri.” Key Features of the Missouri MPA Seven Domains for Aging Well: Housing and aging in place; transportation and mobility; whole person health; safety and security; family caregivers; daily life and employment; and long-term services and supports.

Housing and aging in place; transportation and mobility; whole person health; safety and security; family caregivers; daily life and employment; and long-term services and supports. Community-Driven, Collaborative Approach: The MPA was built from expertise and feedback gained from numerous statewide town halls, surveys and advisory committees.

The MPA was built from expertise and feedback gained from numerous statewide town halls, surveys and advisory committees. Local Implementation Playbook: Practical guidance for counties, cities and coalitions to adapt statewide priorities to local needs. Missouri’s population is aging rapidly. Estimates suggest that older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030, and older adults will greatly outnumber minors by 2060. Additionally, approximately 15 percent of the state’s residents have a disability, the most common of which is mobility disabilities. As the population ages, the number of individuals with disabilities is expected to increase. The MPA ensures communities are prepared to meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities through coordinated, sustainable solutions. Residents, organizations and local leaders are invited to participate in shaping age-friendly communities by using the local implementation toolkit. View the complete Master Plan on Aging, or learn more about the process of creating the MPA on the DHSS website. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.