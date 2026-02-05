Amazon Bestselling Author E. Masson Launches Breathtaking New Romance 'Selecting The Wrong Love'

Reader's Favorite 5-Star novel explores the devastating consequences of choosing the wrong man

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Bestselling Author E. Masson, in collaboration with romance author Julie G. Henry, unveils "Selecting The Wrong Love," the first book in The LoveWade Tale Series—a heart-wrenching story that asks: What if you chose the wrong person at the most important crossroads of your life?

Three men. One future. A choice that will change everything.

Amber's life was perfectly planned until one man destroyed everything she thought she knew about love. Medical school dropout. Failed marriage. Shattered dreams. This wasn't supposed to be Amber's story.

She was the girl with the plan. Top grades, medical school acceptance, a future that would finally repay her mother's sacrifices. Nothing could derail her—until James crashed into her life with his gentle hands and devastating smile. He became her anchor in the chaos of university life, the friend who never asked for more even though his eyes burned with want every time he looked at her.

But Amber didn't want safe. She wanted spectacular. Levi was spectacular. Confident, brilliant, already making waves in their medical program. When he pursued her, Amber felt chosen. Special. Like she'd finally found her equal.

However, fate had other plans. One positive pregnancy test later, her carefully constructed future collapsed. Amber chose love over dreams. And she chose wrong.

Now her marriage is a beautiful lie falling apart at the seams. Her dreams are buried under years of playing the perfect wife to an imperfect husband. And James—sweet, devoted James—has built the life she always admired while she wasn't looking. He's still single. Still successful. Still quietly loving the woman who shattered his heart for someone else.

So what if someone else is dreaming of the same fairytale ending? Perhaps Amber needs to sacrifice a bit more to secure her happiness with Levi. Or maybe—just maybe—she placed her bet on the wrong prince…

But second chances are fragile things. And Amber's about to discover that some windows close forever.

"Selecting The Wrong Love" has earned Reader's Favorite 5-Star recognition, joining E. Masson's acclaimed body of work that includes the internationally successful "Empire of Billions: The Quadrillionaire Brothers."

A Unique Creative Process

What sets this collaboration apart is the authors' distinctive creative approach. The stories and plots in their books originate from their dreams, with neither author knowing what comes next until their subconscious reveals it. This innovative process creates narratives with emotional authenticity that connect powerfully with readers.

"We create stories that examine love in all its complexity, building characters and worlds that stay with readers long after they finish the book," says E. Masson. "'Selecting The Wrong Love' demonstrates our skill at crafting stories that ask difficult questions about love and choice. The novel will resonate with anyone who has wondered whether they made the right decision when it mattered most."

"Selecting The Wrong Love" is available now. Will Amber fight for the love she threw away, or lose everything that truly matters?

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

E. Masson is an Amazon Bestselling Author and Reader's Favorite 5-Star recipient. Her novel "Empire of Billions: The Quadrillionaire Brothers" resonated with readers worldwide. E. Masson creates stories that examine love in all its complexity, building characters and worlds that stay with readers long after they finish the book.

Julie G. Henry is a romance author who weaves enchanting tales set in mysterious worlds, guiding readers on journeys filled with intrigue, passion, and wonder.

Together, their collaboration brings a unique creative approach to romance writing. The stories and plots in their books originate from their dreams, with neither author knowing what comes next until their subconscious reveals it. This process creates narratives with emotional authenticity that connect powerfully with readers.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: Selecting The Wrong Love

Series: The LoveWade Tale Series (Book 1)

Authors: E. Masson and Julie G. Henry

Genre: Contemporary Romance, Women's Fiction

Recognition: Reader's Favorite 5-Star Review

Key Themes: Second chances, difficult choices, love triangles, sacrifice, redemption

Perfect For: Anyone who has wondered whether they made the right decision when it mattered most

Available on Amazon and other multiple stores

