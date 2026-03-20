New Book Chronicles America's Political Divide Through One Patriot's Five-Year Diary

"Awakening: A Patriot's Diary of American Deception" offers unfiltered account of 2020-2025 through conservative lens

PINEHURST, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sidney Pines releases "Awakening: A Patriot's Diary of American Deception," a raw, day-by-day chronicle of America's most turbulent political years as experienced by millions who questioned the official narrative. The first in a planned series, this compelling account documents the perspective of everyday Americans convinced that larger forces are shaping their nation's destiny.

When the 2020 presidential election sent shockwaves through her worldview, Sidney and her friend Ella dove headfirst into a rabbit hole of alternative explanations, conspiracies, and supposed government machinations. What began as personal documentation intended for future descendants evolved into something more—a book that gives voice to millions of Americans who felt their story needed to be told.

This unfiltered chronicle captures the experience of those who believed the "official story" was anything but—from COVID lockdowns and vaccine skepticism to election fraud claims and theories about deep state corruption. As Sidney faithfully records her observations, research, and conversations, readers witness the evolution of a movement and mindset that fundamentally reshapes how millions understand their country and government.

More than just a political diary, "Awakening" is a psychological portrait of conviction in uncertain times. The narrative weaves together global events, small-town politics, and personal relationships strained by ideological differences. Sidney's ongoing quest for vindication—that moment when everyone will finally see what she sees—drives this compelling account of life inside an alternative information ecosystem.

For readers who enjoyed "American Marxism," "The Great Reset," and "Triggered," "Awakening" offers a frontline dispatch from America's cultural and political divide.

"Awakening" is the first book in a series, with Book 2 scheduled for release on April 23, 2026. Sidney is currently working on Book 3, continuing her chronicle of American political life.

"I'm just an everyday, middle-class American who decided to document what many of us were experiencing," says Pines. "What started as notes for my future descendants became something bigger when I realized millions of other Americans felt the same way and needed their story told."

"Awakening: A Patriot's Diary of American Deception" is available now in Kindle format.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sidney Pines is an everyday, middle-class American who decided to document the day-by-day experiences of those who believed there was more than what the "official story" was telling us in today's world. What began as documentation intended for her future descendants evolved into a book series when Sidney realized many other Americans felt the same way and their story needed to be told.

This is Book 1 in a series, with Book 2 scheduled for release on April 23, 2026. Sidney is currently working on Book 3. When not writing, Sidney enjoys gatherings with family and camping trips in the countryside.



BOOK DETAILS



Title: Awakening: A Patriot's Diary of American Deception

Author: Sidney Pines

Format: Kindle Edition

Series: Book 1 (Book 2 releases April 23, 2026)

Time Period Covered: 2020-2025

Genre: Political Commentary, Current Events, Memoir

Key Themes: Political divide, alternative narratives, government skepticism, personal conviction

Perfect For: Readers of "American Marxism," "The Great Reset," and "Triggered"

For more information, media inquiries, or review copies, please contact:



Sidney Pines

Email: cyndi12762@sbcglobal.net

Twitter/X: @Sidney1776



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