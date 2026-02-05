PowerWise Solutions Announces Houston Expansion as Demand from Top-Tier EPCs Accelerates

Hands-On Leadership, Proven Execution – Delivering National Performance from Maine Roots

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerWise Solutions, a nationally recognized provider of meteorological (MET) station products, services, and data infrastructure supporting utility-scale energy projects, today announced the opening of a new operational location in Houston. The expansion reflects PowerWise’s continued commitment to its clients—past, present, and future—and represents a strategic investment in meeting the accelerating demands of the U.S. energy infrastructure market.Founded and headquartered in Maine by Chief Executive Officer Carsten Steenberg, PowerWise was built on a foundation of technical rigor, accountability, and direct client engagement. From its earliest days, the company emphasized doing the work correctly, standing behind every deployment, and maintaining full responsibility for outcomes.Under Steenberg’s leadership, PowerWise has grown into a nationally respected and internationally recognized authority in MET station products, services, and SCADA communications. His deep understanding of both U.S. and global energy markets—spanning technology, construction execution, and long-term operational performance—has positioned PowerWise as a trusted partner to developers, EPCs, and operators working at the highest levels of the industry.PowerWise has earned its reputation through consistent execution, operational precision, and dependable performance across complex and geographically distributed projects. That performance is guided day-to-day by Chief Operating Officer Joel Costonis, whose hands-on operational leadership ensures that strategy translates directly into results in the field.Costonis leads PowerWise’s operations with an uncompromising focus on preparation, accountability, and follow-through. His leadership approach—shaped in part by a background influenced by the United States Army’s tactical execution principles—emphasizes clarity of mission, disciplined planning, and responsibility at every level of delivery. These principles align closely with the demands of large-scale energy infrastructure projects, where precision and reliability are non-negotiable.Above all, Costonis places the highest value on the client relationship itself. Operating as a hands-on, hands-in partner, he remains directly engaged with customers and project teams, ensuring that even the most detailed requirements are understood, respected, and delivered upon. This combination of operational rigor and personal engagement has become a defining characteristic of how PowerWise serves the energy industry’s most exacting partners.EPC Momentum and Market ValidationOver the past six months, PowerWise has experienced a significant, direct, and intentional increase in inbound engagement from several of the nation’s leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms. These organizations have sought out PowerWise’s demonstrated excellence to meet elevated standards for precision, reliability, and execution across complex energy projects. This sustained engagement reflects a clear market signal: PowerWise is being selected based on proven performance by partners whose reputations depend on flawless delivery.In 2025, PowerWise supported approximately 950 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale energy infrastructure projects across the United States. The company is on track to support at least 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of projects in 2026, reflecting sustained national demand and PowerWise’s expanding role within EPC delivery pipelines.Why Houston: Aligning with Regional Energy GrowthTexas continues to lead U.S. utility-scale solar development, with ongoing expansion across ERCOT and surrounding regional markets. The state has experienced rapid increases in installed solar capacity and grid integration, supported by sustained project pipelines extending into neighboring states including Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. This growth trajectory—combined with Houston’s logistical, engineering, and energy-sector infrastructure—makes the region a natural forward-deployment hub for MET station design coordination, installation preparation, and field service operations.The Houston location will operate as a forward deployment and service station, supporting engineering and design coordination, manufacturing and installation preparation, logistics staging, and field service operations. Strategically positioned, the facility strengthens PowerWise’s ability to mobilize rapidly, scale intelligently, and maintain consistent execution across large, multi-site programs—while remaining tightly aligned with its Maine headquarters and core operational standards.“PowerWise has never lost sight of where it came from,” said Steenberg. “Our foundation was built on accountability and technical excellence. Houston allows us to meet rising national demand while preserving the discipline and values that earned our clients’ trust in the first place.”Costonis added, “As we expand, our responsibility is to ensure absolute continuity for our clients—continuity in execution, communication, and in quality control. Growth only works when standards are preserved. Our Houston operation is designed to extend the same rigor, oversight, and accountability our clients expect, without exception.”

