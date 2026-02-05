Square Meter Dance Introduces a Standardized Global Dance Competition Concept

A one-square-meter, one-minute performance format designed to level the playing field for dancers worldwide.

When you remove everything except space, time, and music, performance becomes universal. One square meter is enough.” — Pekka Kossila, Founder & Inventor of Square Meter Dance

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Square Meter Dance (SQMD) is a newly introduced entertainment concept designed as the world’s first personal, standardized dance competition, performable anywhere, anytime, under identical conditions worldwide.At the core of Square Meter Dance is a simple but tightly defined formula:one square meter of dance space, one randomly assigned music track, and sixty seconds to perform.This structure creates a level playing field for participants regardless of location, background, or prior experience.Unlike traditional dance competitions—which often rely on large stages, choreography, or variable production environments—Square Meter Dance is built around absolute consistency of space, combined with instant, one-minute performance execution within a strictly defined one-square-meter area.The concept is designed to operate through a dedicated Square Meter Dance performance environment. While this environment may take the form of a physical portal, the framework is intentionally platform-agnostic and can also be implemented in digitally rendered or interactive environments that preserve the same one-square-meter performance logic.Performances may be recorded or broadcast live, allowing participation to take place locally while being evaluated evenly on a global scale.This standardized approach enables performances to be presented and compared fairly across cities, countries, and platforms, while still supporting multiple age-group, genre-based, and creative format variations.Square Meter Dance patents are currently pending, with intellectual property filings covering the standardized performance framework and system architecture. The SQMD concept has been developed to support a wide range of applications, including live participation, digital content, televised formats, and future interactive or game-based adaptations.By combining strict physical constraints with creative freedom, Square Meter Dance aims to establish a new category of participation-driven entertainment—one that emphasizes movement, individuality, and equal conditions rather than spectacle alone.Square Meter Dance is currently in an early concept-introduction phase and is open to discussions with producers, agents, and strategic partners interested in exploring how standardized participation formats may evolve within contemporary entertainment ecosystems.Contact:Pekka Kossila📧 kossila@squaremeter.dance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.