Basic Education on commemorating World Read Aloud Day

The Department of Basic Education (DBE), in collaboration with the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) and Nal’ibali Trust as a core partner, today commemorated World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) on 4 February 2026, marking the official launch of Read Aloud Month across South Africa and indeed the sector (RAM).

This year represents a landmark moment in South Africa’s literacy and inclusion agenda, with the campaign unveiling its inaugural World Read Aloud Day story developed in South African Sign Language (SASL) by Sign Language Education and Development (SLED). The story has been systematically translated into the country’s remaining eleven official languages, reinforcing a multilingual and inclusive approach to literacy promotion.

Central to the 2026 celebrations was the official World Read Aloud Day story, A New Friend, developed in collaboration with Sign Language Education and Development (SLED). The story was produced and disseminated in all twelve South African languages, reinforcing mother tongue based learning while advancing universal accessibility and inclusion for all children. Read Aloud Month is an annual initiative aimed at extending the reach and sustained impact of World Read Aloud Day by promoting daily read aloud practices throughout February. The campaign functioned as a national call to action, mobilising schools, families, communities, and civil society organisations to actively contribute to the development of children’s language competencies, imagination, and enduring engagement with reading.

With the flagship celebration having been hosted at Megoring Primary School in Megoring, Polokwane, learners, educators, sector partners, and members of the local community came together in a collective celebration of reading and storytelling. The 2026 commemorations marked a significant milestone in South Africa’s progression towards inclusive and equitable literacy development. For the first time, South African Sign Language (SASL) was fully integrated across all World Read Aloud Day and Read Aloud Month activities, ensuring that Deaf learners were able to participate meaningfully and on an equal footing with their peers.

This milestone aligns squarely with the DBE’s commitment to inclusive education and equitable access to learning for all children, regardless of language, ability, or background. Through collaboration with education partners and civil society, World Read Aloud Day and Read Aloud Month continue to strengthen existing and further extend on national culture of reading and storytelling.

Throughout February, Read Aloud Month will be supported by a series of themed engagements aimed at deepening participation and impact across the length and breadth of the nation. These include a focus on children’s authors and illustrators, celebrating South African storytelling and creativity, book giving initiatives promoting access to reading materials, and International Mother Language Week highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity and home language learning in strengthening literacy outcomes.

By bringing together government, education partners, communities, and families, World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) and Read Aloud Month continue to demonstrate the power of collaboration in advancing literacy and inclusion across South Africa. Schools, organisations, families, and community members were encouraged to pledge their support and commit to read aloud to children throughout February and to join the national celebration by registering their activities via www.nalibali.org.

About Nal’ibali

Nal’ibali (isiXhosa for “here’s the story”) is a national reading for enjoyment campaign that seeks to spark and embed a culture of reading among children from birth to 12 years of age across South Africa. Nal’ibali produces and promotes high quality reading materials in all South African languages and champions the use of home languages as a foundation for literacy development, learning, and identity.

About the National Education Collaboration Trust

The National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) works to improve the quality of education in South Africa by fostering collaboration between government, labour, civil society, and the business sector. NECT supports initiatives that promote inclusive, equitable, and quality education, contributing to lifelong learning opportunities for all.

About SLED

Sign Language Education and Development (SLED) is a Deaf NGO committed to supporting Deaf children’s education and literacy through SASL.

