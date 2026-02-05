Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. Launches Community Coloring Books National Program

From Indigenous, Black, Italian, Irish, German, Chinese, European, and Japanese communities to multicultural neighborhoods and local heritage organizations, any group can now turn stories, history, and landmarks into a custom coloring book Really Big Coloring Books® Inc. | ColoringBook.com, a St. Louis–based publisher and custom coloring book manufacturer, is announcing a new focus on Community Coloring Books that allow any group, city, or cultural community to create its own professionally If you can write the text about your community, we can build the entire coloring book around your words — from the cover art to the last page. These books can also appear on Amazon, Walmart.com, ColoringBook.com, and other distribution outlets From Indigenous, Black, Italian, Irish, German, Chinese, European, and Japanese communities to multicultural neighborhoods and local heritage organizations, any group can now turn its stories, history, and landmarks into a custom coloring book. For more than three decades, Really Big Coloring Books® Inc. has partnered with organizations worldwide to design custom coloring and activity books that engage children and adults alike, at the city, county, state and federal level.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Really Big Coloring BooksInc. | ColoringBook.com, a St. Louis–based publisher and custom coloring book manufacturer, is announcing a new focus on Community Coloring Books that allow any group, city, or cultural community to create its own professionally produced coloring book. Customers always get final design approval on their books, because, it's all about them.From Indigenous, Black, Italian, Irish, German, Chinese, European, and Japanese communities to multicultural neighborhoods and local heritage organizations, any group can now turn its stories, history, and landmarks into a custom coloring book. All the organization needs to provide is the text. Really Big Coloring BooksInc. delivers the rest — illustration, layout, printing, publishing, and distribution. “Communities want positive, accurate ways to showcase who they are,” said Wayne Bell, publisher at Really Big Coloring BooksInc. “If you can write the text about your community, we can build the entire coloring book around your words — from the cover art to the last page. These books also have the opportunity to appear on Amazon, Walmart.com, ColoringBook.com, and other distribution outlets.”Really Big Coloring BooksInc. offers complete, full-custom coloring book services, including professional illustration and graphic design by in-house artists and designers. Included is editing, layout, and prepress support to help organizations finalize content. Resulting in high-quality printing on U.S.-made paper and environmentally conscious practices. Nationwide shipping and distribution options for schools, nonprofits, governments, and businesses. This turnkey model makes it easy for community associations, visitors bureaus, city offices, churches, cultural centers, festivals, and small businesses to create branded coloring books that reflect their identity and values. ColoringBook.com showcases the benefits of printed products in coloring and activity books, creating lifelong memories for users. Ideal for education, tourism, and fundraising . Custom community coloring books are designed for a variety of uses, including classroom education, tourism promotion, and fundraising projects. Schools and youth programs can teach local history, cultural heritage, and civic pride through interactive coloring pages. Visitors bureaus and tourism offices can highlight attractions, historical sites, and local businesses in a family-friendly format. Nonprofits, churches, and community groups can use custom coloring books as effective fundraising tools that also share their mission and story. For more than three decades, Really Big Coloring BooksInc. has partnered with organizations worldwide to design custom coloring and activity books that engage children and adults alike.SEO friendly benefits for organizations. Each Community Coloring Book can be aligned with an organization’s branding and online marketing goals, including website URLs, QR codes, and social media handles printed directly in the book. When promoted online, these custom coloring books can help improve local search visibility for communities, events, and attractions. Reinforce consistent branding across print and digital channels. Create long-lasting, shareable content that families keep and revisit. Organizations can also feature their coloring books on their websites, social media, and email campaigns, linking back to their order pages on ColoringBook.com or their own ecommerce platforms.Educating neighborhoods and locations on how to start their Community Coloring Book. Launching a custom community coloring book with Really Big Coloring BooksInc. is simple, says publisher Wayne Bell. We have them write or compile the text that tells your community’s story, highlights, or key messages. They send text and any reference photos or logos to info@coloringbook.com. We collaborate with the group's team on page count, format, and quantity. We carefully review proofs and approval for printing as desired by the community. Our company can help market and sell books in your local community. Books are provided to the community at wholesale/manufacturing costs, and they can be retailed at 2-4 times that cost for fundraising efforts in local communities.From there, Really Big Coloring BooksInc. manages production and ships books directly to your organization or designated locations. To learn more or begin your own Community Coloring Book project, visit https://ColoringBook.com or call (314) 695 5757. Community Coloring Books is a web property of publisher, Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. The company also created and owns https://ColoringBooks.ai , an image-creation website.

