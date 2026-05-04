Really Big Coloring Books® ColoringBook.com® Expand Manufacturing Services, Custom Books, Printing, with new AI Products

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. and ColoringBook.com® announce the expansion of manufacturing services for custom books, coloring books, greeting cards, notebooks, posters, placemats, trading cards, chipboard, and AI-assisted product development. 250 Birthday of America. “Happy 250th Birthday America!” is a patriotic children’s coloring book that celebrates the United States’ 250th anniversary with fun, age‑appropriate artwork for kids ages 4–12. This red, white, and blue coloring adventure is ide Design your own custom trading cards and turn your creativity into collectible art! These 2.5 x 3.5-inch cards are fully personalized—perfect for showcasing anything from pets and family to sports teams, artwork, or business branding. Each card is printed The ColoringBook.com set of imprintable coloring & activity books are used by businesses, the promotional and specialty advertising industry, schools, churches, groups and organizations nationwide. Re-sellers and distributors welcome! ColoringBooks.AI helps you create, upload, print, bind, and distribute your creations! A property of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. that's been trusted by millions of Americans and businesses for over 40 years.

Expanding custom books, commercial printing, educational materials, and AI product development for businesses, schools, publishers, and creators.

Our relationship with customers allows them to use our new AI image maker - free of charge - with extremely low development fees for the customer, backed up with aggressively priced production costs.” — N. Wayne Bell, Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. and ColoringBook.comannounce the expansion of manufacturing services for custom books, coloring books, greeting cards, notebooks, posters, placemats, trading cards, chipboard, and AI-assisted product development. Located under one roof in St. Louis, Missouri, the company continues to serve businesses, schools, publishers, organizations, artists, crafters, and creators with complete printing and publishing solutions.With Really Big Coloring Booksproprietary in-house company-developed AI solutions, customers can create artwork, storylines, designs, and other features, from black-and-white to full-color printed productions. “When Really Big Coloring Books develops a relationship with customers, we allow them to use, free of charge, our new AI image makers when those customers print with our company. “It’s a perfect match, extremely low development cost for the customer, and aggressive print production to back that up”, touted Bell. “We are a top choice”, he stated.Since 1988, Really Big Coloring Bookshas produced educational and promotional products for customers across the United States and around the world. The company’s expanded services now bring together traditional print manufacturing, custom product development, digital design, and AI-supported content creation to help customers move from concept to finished product with greater speed and flexibility.Products manufactured include books, coloring books, custom coloring books, greeting cards, notebooks, posters, placemats, trading cards, and multiple sizes of coloring books for retail, classroom, promotional, corporate, and specialty markets. The company is now also selling chipboard for the crafting and art communities, supporting makers, designers, teachers, studios, and hobbyists who need a durable material for creative projects.“Our company has always focused on helping people bring ideas to life through print,” said Wayne Bell for Really Big Coloring Books. “By expanding manufacturing services and adding new product categories, we are giving customers more ways to create, publish, package, and promote their work from one trusted location.” ColoringBook.com® serves as a central destination for custom coloring book production, book printing, educational content, and specialty product manufacturing. Customers can request custom projects for schools, businesses, events, nonprofits, tourism, healthcare, safety education, religious organizations, government programs, and corporate promotions.With decades of experience in children’s publishing, educational materials, branded products, and print manufacturing, Really Big Coloring Bookscontinues to combine American-made production with modern tools for design and development. The company’s St. Louis facility enables many products and services to be managed under one roof, streamlining communication, production, quality control, and fulfillment.Really Big Coloring Booksand ColoringBook.cominvite businesses, publishers, artists, teachers, and organizations to explore expanded manufacturing services and custom product options.

ColoringBooks.ai by Really Big Coloring Books® - Print on Demand Publishers and Distributors

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