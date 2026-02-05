Traffic Origin: Preemptive Visibility for SOC and Compliance Teams

Reveal the upstream country of origin behind a connection and unmask proxy layers hiding fraudulent hires and state-sponsored actors.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Push , a preemptive cybersecurity company, announced new platform capabilities centered on Traffic Origin, a solution designed to address identity obfuscation in modern enterprise environments.As organizations expand remote work, cloud access, and third-party connectivity, security and risk teams rely on IP reputation and GeoIP data to support KYC, AML, KYE, and fraud controls. These tools evaluate only the visible entry point of a connection. When adversaries use residential proxies, VPNs, or laptop farms, access can appear local even when it is remotely controlled from high-risk or sanctioned regions. This creates a blind spot where hostile activity blends into trusted access.Traffic Origin addresses this gap by identifying the upstream country of origin behind a connection, even when the observed IP and geolocation appear clean. Rather than relying on last-hop indicators, it shifts attribution to where traffic is actually routed and controlled, providing origin certainty where traditional tools cannot.By exposing upstream origin mismatch, organizations can identify high-risk sessions earlier, detect identity deception missed by existing controls, and intervene before activity escalates into fraud, regulatory exposure, or financial loss.“Modern adversaries no longer rely on obviously malicious infrastructure,” said Ken Bagnall, Co-Founder and CEO of Silent Push. “They deliberately operate through clean networks to blend in. Traffic Origin gives security teams the ability to see past that deception and make decisions based on where access is actually being controlled.”Additional Customer Capability: Threat Check Module:This release also introduces Threat Check as a native module within the Silent Push console. Threat Check validates suspicious IPs and domains against continuously mapped attacker infrastructure, including Indicators of Future Attack™ (IOFA™). Customers can ingest their own indicators, run Threat Check across multiple data sources, and review results through dashboards and analytics.This enables earlier identification of attacker infrastructure, reduces alert noise, accelerates investigations, and provides measurable lead-time metrics that demonstrate return on investment. Traffic Origin serves as an additional data source for Threat Check, providing upstream origin certainty that enhances detection of identity obfuscation and malicious activity.About Silent PushSilent Push is a preemptive cybersecurity defense company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators of Future Attack™ (IOFA™) data, enabling security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss.The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API, integrating with a wide range of security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT, to provide automated enrichment and actionable intelligence.Customers include some of the world’s largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 and government agencies. Free community edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

