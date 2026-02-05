Forwardskilling® initiative advances a new model for manufacturing workforce development

Applying a shared-economy approach to help manufacturers upskill their workforce.

We need to think differently about lifelong skill development. We should be, and we will be, the manufacturing powerhouse to the world – again.” — Bill Berrien

NEW BERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pindel Global Precision today announced the successful completion of Swiss Production Machinist 3 (Swiss 3), the third level of its Forwardskillingworkforce development initiative designed to upskill CNC Swiss machinists across southeastern Wisconsin’s manufacturing sector.First conceived by Pindel’s CEO Bill Berrien during his participation in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program in 2019, Forwardskilling has a dual intent: (1) to act as a clearinghouse for upskilling courses, vendor training, certificate programs, and other offerings that already exist in the market, and (2) to act as a coordinator of upskilling programs by assembling the curriculum, training facility, training materials and tools, and instructors—often contributed by different organizations—to address specific industry training needs.Berrien has noted that “in the next five to ten years, trillions of dollars of industrial capacity will be trying to find a home, and what better place than right here in Wisconsin”—and Forwardskilling is designed to ensure the state’s workforce is prepared to seize that opportunity.Wisconsin’s manufacturing roots stretch back more than 120 years, once earning the state the nickname “Machine Shop to the World.” Today, however, manufacturers face a growing skills gap as advanced technologies outpace traditional training pipelines.Berrien’s response is direct: “When you add value to the employee, you add value to the company and you add value to the ‘industrial commons,’ making the manufacturing community, and the country, stronger.” Forwardskilling embraces this philosophy by enabling workers to “always stay in the fight” through continuous skill development, innovative partnerships, and shared-economy-style resource coordination.From Pilot to Regional PlatformThe initiative launched in 2023 with Swiss Production Machinist 1 (Swiss 1), a pilot program conducted in collaboration with Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC). The course condensed MATC’s standard 190-hour Swiss machining curriculum into a focused 64-hour format, allowing machinists to train part-time while immediately applying new skills on the shop floor.Building on that success, Swiss Production Machinist 2 (Swiss 2) expanded into a multi-company cohort hosted at MATC’s Swiss lab. Employees from multiple manufacturers trained together, validating Forwardskilling’s scalable, shared-training model.Demand continued to grow, leading to the completion of Swiss Production Machinist 3 (Swiss 3).In a first for the program, Swiss 3 training included a session hosted on-site at Pindel Global Precision, allowing participants to train on advanced Swiss machining technologies not available in a traditional academic setting, including the Perfect Zero precision tool alignment system and high-pressure coolant capabilities.Bringing the classroom directly onto the production floor, the flexible schedule minimized disruption to work shifts—particularly for second-shift machinists—while maximizing hands-on, real-world learning.Swiss 3 covered advanced topics including:• Safety practices and shop protocols• Swiss lathe threading setup• Cross drilling and milling• Multi-path machining• High-pressure coolant troubleshooting• Crash recovery techniques• Advanced bar feeder alignment• Surface finish optimization• Perfect Zero tool alignmentThroughout the 10-week course, participants practiced these skills directly on production equipment, strengthening confidence and technical capability.Employer Impact and Industry MomentumEmployers sponsoring participants in Swiss 3—including Reader Precision Solutions and National Technologies, Inc.—have already reported positive results, citing the immediate applicability of newly acquired skills on the shop floor.Looking Ahead: Swiss 4 and Renewed Entry-Level TrainingPlanning is underway for Swiss Production Machinist 4 (Swiss 4) which will leverage training assets from across southeastern Wisconsin’s Swiss machining ecosystem, utilizing multiple companies, machines, and industry partners.“We’re essentially pooling the best resources our industry’s ecosystem has to offer,” said Thomas Deslongchamps, who is heading up Forwardskilling’s expansion. “Swiss 4 will provide exposure to an even wider range of machines, expertise, and real-world applications – it’s the capstone that brings the whole ecosystem together.”In addition, Forwardskilling will re-launch Swiss Production Machinist 1 to meet rising entry-level demand. The course will again be open to employees from multiple companies, reinforcing Forwardskilling’s evolution from an in-house pilot to a regional workforce platform.A Broader Vision for ManufacturingIndustry observers note that Forwardskilling aligns with broader national trends as manufacturers reshore production and invest in advanced technologies. By breaking down traditional silos between employers and educators, the initiative creates shared value—strengthening workforce capability while improving retention and competitiveness for manufacturers.Bill Berrien summarizes the broader significance:“Wisconsin has this amazing 120-year-old manufacturing ecosystem, one of the most robust in the world, with a highly-trained and highly-trainable workforce that can create tremendous value. There is an ongoing renaissance in manufacturing in this country, with massive reshoring underway. To catch this wave, we need to think differently about lifelong skill development. Forwardskilling is exactly that different approach – it ensures our workforce keeps improving in step with technology. We should be, and we will be, the manufacturing powerhouse to the world – again.”About ForwardskillingForwardskillingis a workforce development initiative led by Pindel Global Precision in partnership with regional educators and manufacturers. It organizes shared-economy training cohorts that utilize underused equipment, facilities, and expertise across southeastern Wisconsin to upskill employees in advanced manufacturing. Initial Swiss CNC machining programs have demonstrated a scalable model for continuous learning, with plans to expand into additional skill areas.

