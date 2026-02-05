Advancements in Lithium Battery Technology Fueling Innovation & Safety

Illustration of Evenlite's Evolution of Inverter Batteries White Paper

Evenlite, a trusted leader in emergency lighting, announces the publication of a White Paper that serves as a guide to future life safety battery technology.

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evenlite, the trusted leader in emergency lighting solutions, is proud to publish an extensive White Paper that serves as a comparative guide to inverter system battery technologies, documents the clear advantages of new lithium battery innovations, and provides the foundation for Evenlite’s expanding inverter systems product offering.The Future of Emergency PowerLithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) is the superior, future-ready battery choice for lighting inverter systems, offering unmatched safety, longevity, and space efficiency compared to traditional VRLA batteries. The report highlights that LiFePO4 eliminates the risk of thermal runaway when combined with a quality protective battery management system (BMS), provides 10-15 years of service life, and requires up to 50% less space than Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) for equivalent capacity.Lowest Total Cost of Ownership: LiFePO₄'s Longevity Trumps VRLA's Upfront PriceDespite a higher upfront cost, LiFePO₄ delivers the lowest total cost of ownership over time due to its extended service life, reduced maintenance, and superior performance. VRLA batteries offer a standard service life of 4-6 years, while LiFePO₄ typically provides 10-15 years, significantly reducing the frequency and cost of replacement and maintenance.Quality BMS is Non-NegotiableA high-quality battery management system (BMS) is essential for LiFePO₄ systems to ensure safe operation, maximize battery life, and enable proper communication with the inverter. The BMS should include individual cell charging and balancing capabilities, which are critical for the safe and efficient use of LiFePO₄ technology.Register for the Upcoming AIA Presentation on Inverter Battery AdvancementsEvenlite invites industry professionals to attend an upcoming AIA-accredited session. The presentation, titled Battery Technologies in Life Safety Systems: Evaluating Today’s Options and the Path Forward, will explore the latest advancements in battery technology and compare the safety and performance of LiFePO₄ with current inverter battery systems.Date: February 18Time: 12 pm ESTSince 1993, Evenlite has been a premier manufacturer of emergency lighting solutions, combining cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design to ensure safety and reliability in critical moments. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to continuous innovation, Evenlite remains the trusted choice for architects, engineers, and safety professionals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.