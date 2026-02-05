Preactive IT Solutions Expands Managed IT Services to Beaumont, Serving Energy & Construction Growth in Southeast Texas

Proudly Serving Beaumont, Tx Charles Swihart - Preactive IT Solutions

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preactive IT Solutions , a Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) known for its process-driven approach to IT operations, today announced the opening of a new office in Beaumont, Texas. Located at 985 I-10 St., Suite 103, the expansion extends the company’s Texas footprint from Houston and Austin into the Golden Triangle region, strengthening support for the area’s construction, engineering, and energy industries.The expansion aligns with continued growth across the U.S. energy sector, which is projected to see sustained investment through 2030. Beaumont’s role as a hub for petrochemical refining, port operations, and industrial construction has driven demand for secure, resilient IT infrastructure capable of supporting complex, regulated environments.“Our expansion into Beaumont allows us to provide on-the-ground support to organizations operating in one of Texas’ most critical industrial regions,” said Charles Swihart, Founder and CEO of Preactive IT Solutions. “Energy and construction firms here face unique challenges—from heightened cybersecurity risks to hurricane-driven business continuity concerns. We’re bringing more than two decades of process-driven IT experience to help ensure these businesses remain secure, compliant, and operational.”Tailored IT Solutions for the Golden TrianglePreactive IT Solutions delivers managed IT services designed specifically for industrial and professional services organizations, including:• Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity - Backup and recovery solutions engineered for hurricane-prone coastal regions to minimize downtime and protect critical data during severe weather events.• Industry-Specific Software Integration - IT support for essential platforms used in construction and engineering environments, including Procore, AutoCAD, and Revit. Advanced Cybersecurity Services - Managed detection and response (MDR) and zero-trust security architectures designed to protect intellectual property and operational systems within oil, gas, and petrochemical organizations.• Compliance and Risk Management - Guidance and technical support aligned with regulatory frameworks such as GDPR and CMMC, supporting firms engaged in federal and international energy contracts.Established Experience and Industry RecognitionFounded in 2003, Preactive IT Solutions has earned national recognition within the managed services industry, including being named a 2024 MSP Titan of the Industry and a recurring honoree on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list. The company’s methodology emphasizes proactive IT assessments, standardized processes, and rapid response times, with an average issue resolution time of under four hours.With the opening of its Beaumont office, local organizations now have access to onsite IT support, strategic consulting, and cybersecurity expertise tailored to the operational demands of Southeast Texas industries.For more information or to schedule a baseline IT assessment, visit:About Preactive IT SolutionsPreactive IT Solutions is a Managed IT Services Provider specializing in technology support for construction, engineering, oil and gas, manufacturing, and professional services firms. With offices in Houston, Austin, and Beaumont, the company delivers enterprise-grade ITsupport, cybersecurity services, and cloud strategy solutions to small and mid-sized businesses throughout Texas. Founder Charles Swihartis the author of On Thin Ice and a recognized contributor to the Cyber Crime documentary series.

