ProDaptive™ SensorCell™ – SEE THE FUTURE OF ADVANCED PRESSURE INJURY TREATMENT AT NPIAP 2026

First-of-its-kind medical support surface for the prevention and treatment of advanced pressure injuries.

Independent testing yielded clinical performance that far exceeded our expectations.” — Ron Resnick, President

SUFFERN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProDaptive™ SensorCell™ , is the first of its kind medical support surface for the prevention and treatment of advanced pressure injuries. This next-generation mattress will be introduced at the 2026 National Pressure Injury Advisory Board Panel (NPIAP) Annual Conference, Booth 512, February 26-27 in St. Louis, MO.Designed for both facility and home care settings, ProDaptive™ is used to prevent pressure injuries in at-risk patients and support the treatment of complex, high-acuity pressure wounds, including Stage III, Stage IV, and Unstageable. Pro-Daptive™ SensorCell™ delivers unprecedented patient immersion, floatation, envelopment, and pressure control. The system was developed to provide caregivers with an adaptive, customizable support surface that delivers exceptional treatment flexibility and control. The patented SensorCell™ technology developed by LeviSense Medical™ delivers exceptional clinical performance without the limitations associated with existing advanced pressure injury support surfaces.“Clinicians asked for a customizable therapeutic solution that adapts to the needs of each patient,” said Ron Resnick, President of Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc. “ProDaptive™ Mattress is the result of years of research & development. Blue Chip is thrilled to bring this groundbreaking technology to market.”The ProDaptive™ mattress incorporates a groundbreaking adaptive therapeutic approach aimed at improving pressure management, patient comfort, customized treatment, and surface stability, while maintaining ease of use and low maintenance requirements. Developed in collaboration with wound care specialists and validated through laboratory testing, ProDaptive™ SensorCell™ is positioned as a clinically effective, cost-efficient solution for the prevention and treatment of advanced pressure injuries.Live demonstrations and detailed product information will be available during the NPIAP Annual Conference at Booth 512.About Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.For over three decades, Blue Chip Medical Products has been committed to providing innovative, blue chip-quality medical products that support positive patient outcomes. The company delivers personalized attention and customized clinical solutions to help healthcare professionals provide superior patient care.

ProDaptive™ SensorCell™ - THE FUTURE OF ADVANCED PRESSURE INJURY TREATMENT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.