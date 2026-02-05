ShinePages Expands Platform to Support Community-Driven Coaching and Client Engagement

As coaching businesses prioritize deeper relationships and ongoing engagement, platforms are adapting to support more connected models.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As coaching businesses navigate a more competitive and trust-conscious market, many are shifting away from strictly online or passive digital offers toward models centered on community, engagement, and ongoing connection. In response to these changes, ShinePages has expanded its platform to better support community-driven coaching and interactive client experiences.

Health Coaches, Life Coaches, Business Coaches and Coaches across all industries are increasingly incorporating community elements into their businesses, both online and in person. Rather than relying solely on static courses or digital programs, many are creating spaces where clients can engage with one another, participate in discussions, and build longer-term relationships. At the same time, a growing number of coaches are hosting live experiences such as workshops, retreats, and small in-person events, often supported by online communities that extend engagement before and after those experiences.

These shifts reflect broader changes in client expectations. As trust becomes harder to earn and attention more fragmented, coaching businesses are placing greater emphasis on depth, accountability, and shared human experience as ways to strengthen relationships and sustain engagement over time.

To support these evolving models, ShinePages has expanded its platform to include tools that enable community interaction and engagement alongside core business infrastructure. The platform supports online communities with discussion areas, commenting, and member interaction, as well as engagement features within courses and programs. ShinePages also provides event-focused funnels designed to support the promotion, registration, and payment collection for live workshops, retreats, and other in-person experiences, with the option to pair those with online community hubs for participants both before and after the event.

“As coaches move toward more relationship-driven work, the systems behind their businesses need to support connection without adding complexity,” said Robin Newberry, founder of ShinePages. “We’re seeing coaches look for ways to bring people together — online, in person, or both — while also simplifying the tools required to run their businesses.”

As community and engagement become more central to how coaching businesses operate, the operational demands on the backend are also changing. Many coaches are seeking to streamline their technology stacks, reducing the need to manage multiple disconnected platforms while still supporting interactive and community-based experiences for their clients.

ShinePages’ expanded support for community and engagement reflects these changing priorities, offering coaches a way to host websites, programs, events, and interactive community spaces within a single platform as their business models evolve.

About ShinePages

ShinePages is an all-in-one website and business platform designed for coaches, creators, and service-based entrepreneurs. The platform supports websites, funnels, programs, events, courses and community engagement tools in one integrated system, helping business owners create connected client experiences while simplifying their backend operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.