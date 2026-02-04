Submit Release
Senate Bill 939 Printer's Number 1424

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE." THE FOLLOWING:

(1) A MACHINE-BASED SYSTEM THAT CAN, FOR A GIVEN SET OF

HUMAN-DEFINED OBJECTIVES, MAKE PREDICTIONS, RECOMMENDATIONS

OR DECISIONS INFLUENCING REAL OR VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENTS,

INCLUDING THE ABILITY TO:

(I) PERCEIVE REAL AND VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENTS;

(II) ABSTRACT PERCEPTIONS MADE UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH

INTO MODELS THROUGH ANALYSIS IN AN AUTOMATED MANNER; AND

(III) USE MODEL INFERENCE TO FORMULATE OPTIONS FOR

INFORMATION OR ACTION BASED ON OUTCOMES UNDER

SUBPARAGRAPHS (I) AND (II).

(2) THE TERM INCLUDES GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL

INTELLIGENCE.

"ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, DATA CENTER AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGY

PRODUCT OR SERVICE." A PRODUCT OR SERVICE INVOLVING ARTIFICIAL

INTELLIGENCE, DATA CENTER AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGY THAT REQUIRES

COMMONWEALTH LICENSURE, REGISTRATION OR OTHER AUTHORIZATION.

"CONSUMER." A PERSON THAT PURCHASES OR OTHERWISE ENTERS INTO

A TRANSACTION AGREEMENT TO RECEIVE AN INNOVATIVE ARTIFICIAL

INTELLIGENCE, DATA CENTER AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGY PRODUCT OR

SERVICE THAT IS BEING TESTED BY A PARTICIPANT.

"Data center." A facility or group of facilities that is

used to house and operate equipment that:

(1) receives, stores, aggregates, manages, processes,

transforms, retrieves, researches or transmits data; or

(2) is necessary for the proper operation of equipment

that receives, stores, aggregates, manages, processes,

transforms, retrieves, researches or transmits data.

"Emerging technology." Technologies still in development and

deemed by the office to have a significant impact on society in

