COA Applauds Passing of Multi-Cancer Early Detection Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) applauds Congress for passing the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Screening Coverage Act as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 (CAA). This bipartisan legislation expands Medicare coverage for MCED tests, increasing the likelihood that cancer is detected and treated in earlier stages. These tests will complement existing screening tools, expanding the types of resources that physicians have at their disposal.“The earlier physicians can detect cancer, the more likely it is that the patient survives to lead a happy life," said Ted Okon, executive director of COA. "It’s encouraging to see Congress support new technologies that can change how we fight cancer. The Nancy Gardner Sewell Act is an important step in making these technologies available when they are needed the most. We applaud the leadership and persistence of Representatives Jodey Arrington and Terri Sewell in making this critical legislation a reality.”MCED tests are an emerging form of technology with the potential to detect multiple types of cancer using a single blood test. Prior to the passage of the Nancy Gardner Sewell Act, it could have taken up to a decade to approve Medicare coverage for these tests. Under this new law, starting in 2029, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will have the authority to approve Medicare coverage of MCED tests once approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The law also gives CMS authority to determine coverage for newly developed tests and clarifies that MCED tests will complement, not replace, existing screenings and coverage. The law also ensures that cost sharing will not change, in an effort to protect practices and patients from new costs.Read COA’s reaction to the full CAA: https://mycoa.communityoncology.org/news-updates/press-releases/2026-CAA-bill-release ###About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA)The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more at www.communityoncology.org

