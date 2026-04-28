Cancer Care Experts and Advocates Gather at 2026 Community Oncology Conference

Community Oncology Alliance Logo The logo for the 2026 Community Oncology Alliance's Community Oncology Conference

Independent Community Oncology Professionals Explore Latest Policy, Clinical, and Business Updates in Cancer Care

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) opened its 2026 Community Oncology Conference today, bringing nearly 2,300 physicians, administrators, advocates, nurses, pharmacists, and other passionate cancer care professionals together in Orlando, Florida. This year’s COA Conference is the largest ever, following year-over-year growth and active listening to the needs of independent community oncology practice professionals.As the nation’s only nonprofit organization focused solely on the needs of independent community practices, the annual Community Oncology Conference brings together the knowledge and connections those practices need to succeed in the year ahead.The 2026 COA Conference theme, Innovation in Practice, celebrates and examines the ways that independent community oncology practices are bringing the latest treatments to patients while exploring ways to reduce costs and improve workflows. The Conference includes four tracks: General/Business, Advocacy, Pharmacy, and, for the first time, a Clinical/Fellows track focused on the next generation of oncology fellows. The new track gives early-career physicians practical guidance on career pathways in independent community oncology, contracting, and the clinical and business realities they will face as they enter practice. Each track examines a different aspect of how independent community oncology practices adapt, grow, and bring new ideas into patient care, practice operations, advocacy, and pharmacy.This year’s Community Oncology Conference agenda explores varied topics such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical workflows, expanding access to CAR T and cellular therapies in community oncology, and building sustainable radiopharmaceutical programs. The 2026 Conference also features COA’s first Oncology Innovation Showcase, where leaders in areas such as chart preparation and agentic AI will demonstrate how they are transforming reimagined community oncology care.Presentations and recordings from the 2026 Community Oncology Conference will be posted online at https://coaconference.com . Follow along with the Conference on X and LinkedIn using hashtag #COA2026.###About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

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