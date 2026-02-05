Egiss achieves R2v3 certification, strengthening its global IT lifecycle governance

Egiss achieves R2V3 certification

This achievement underscores Egiss' commitment to sustainable electronics reuse, data protection, and environmental safety alongside its ISO-certified systems.

BIRKERøD, DENMARK, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egiss today announces that its Danish facility, located at Delta 1, 8382 Hinnerup, has been certified to the R2v3 Standard for sustainable electronics reuse and recycling. The certification confirms that Egiss meets the most rigorous global requirements for responsible electronics reuse, data sanitisation, downstream vendor management, and the protection of people and the environment.The R2v3 certification builds on Egiss’ established, certified management systems, including ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, ISO 27001 for information security, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety. Together, these standards form the governance backbone that ensures consistent execution, risk management, and compliance across the IT lifecycle.R2v3 certification is a significant milestone in Egiss’ long-term strategy to simplify complexities for global enterprises through a hardware-centric IT lifecycle. From deploy to manage to retire, Egiss supports customers through a single, coherent lifecycle model built on four pillars: Hardware, Services, Governance, and Guarantee.“Our customers expect IT to work as intended, every time, everywhere,” said René von Staffeldt Beck, Chief Operating Officer at Egiss.“Achieving R2v3 certification at our Danish facility demonstrates that our retire phase is governed with the same discipline, transparency, and accountability as deploy and manage. Together with our ISO-certified management systems, it gives customers confidence that sustainability, data protection, and operational excellence are embedded into how we operate.”The R2v3 Standard is recognised globally as the leading certification for responsible electronics reuse and recycling. Certification is granted following independent audits conducted by an accredited certification body and applies strictly to the certified facility and its defined scope of activities.For Egiss, the certification reinforces the company’s vision to be the world’s leading global IT lifecycle partner and its mission to deliver IT as expected, every time, everywhere.About EgissEgiss is a global provider of hardware-centric IT lifecycle services, supporting enterprises from deploy to manage to retire. Egiss supports large multinational enterprises through a hardware-centric IT lifecycle spanning deploy, manage, and retire. Built on a framework of Hardware, Services, Governance, and Guarantee, Egiss simplifies complexity for global organisations by delivering consistent, compliant, and predictable IT outcomes across regions.With certified management systems including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and ISO 45001, Egiss enables customers to operate with confidence, knowing that quality, sustainability, information security, and occupational health and safety are embedded into every stage of the IT lifecycle. Egiss’ vision is to be the world’s leading global IT lifecycle partner, and its mission is to deliver IT as expected, every time, everywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.