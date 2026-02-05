Utility Pipe Supply Advances Long Term Piping Performance With Fiberglass Pipe Systems

Utility Pipe Supply Logo

Utility Pipe Supply is a regional distributor providing pipe, fittings, and piping materials to contractors, municipalities, and industrial clients.

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Pipe Supply , a trusted provider of piping solutions for contractors and municipalities, today announced it has become an authorized distributor of Champion Fiberglass products. The partnership expands the company's product offerings to include Champion's industry-leading fiberglass reinforced pipe (FRP) systems, widely recognized for corrosion resistance and long-term durability in demanding applications.The distribution agreement enables Utility Pipe Supply to stock and supply Champion Fiberglass pipe products across its service region, providing contractors and project managers with immediate access to fiberglass piping solutions for water, wastewater, industrial, and chemical applications. Champion Fiberglass, a manufacturer with over 60 years of experience in composite pipe systems, produces FRP pipe known for its resistance to corrosive environments where traditional materials often fail."This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the most reliable and innovative piping solutions available," said a company spokesperson. "Champion Fiberglass products are engineered to outlast conventional pipe materials in harsh conditions, and we're proud to bring these solutions to our customers. Whether it's a municipal wastewater project or an industrial chemical handling system, we can now provide pipes that will perform for decades with minimal maintenance."The expanded product line includes Champion's high-pressure FRP pipe systems, available in diameters ranging from 1 inch to 12 inches, with pressure ratings suitable for applications up to 250 PSI. The fiberglass pipe offers significant advantages over steel, PVC, and concrete in environments with high salinity, chemical exposure, or soil conditions that accelerate traditional pipe degradation. The lightweight construction also reduces installation labor costs while maintaining structural integrity. The team at Utility Pipe Supply will maintain inventory of commonly specified Champion Fiberglass products, with expedited ordering available for custom configurations and large-scale projects. Technical support and material selection guidance will be provided to ensure proper product specification for each unique application.The partnership takes effect immediately, with initial inventory available for contractor and municipal orders. Customers can contact Utility Pipe Supply in Woodstock, IL directly for product specifications, pricing, and availability.For more information, visit https://utilitypipesupply.com/ About Utility Pipe SupplyUtility Pipe Supply is a leading distributor of pipe and piping solutions serving contractors, municipalities, industrial facilities, and commercial projects throughout the region. The company maintains an extensive inventory of pipe materials including PVC, HDPE, ductile iron, steel, copper, and now fiberglass reinforced products, along with a comprehensive selection of fittings, valves, and accessories. Utility Pipe Supply specializes in providing technical expertise to help customers select the right materials for water distribution, sewer systems, drainage applications, industrial processing, and specialty installations.###Media ContactUtility Pipe SupplyAddress: 1004 Rail Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098Phone: (815) 337-8845Website: https://utilitypipesupply.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.