All Dogs Unleashed Proves Two Weeks is All it Takes for a Well-Behaved Dog

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Dallas reports sustained demand for its intensive two-week Board and Train program, which addresses common behavioral challenges including leash pulling, jumping, barking, and aggression through structured immersion training. The program compresses learning timelines that traditionally require two to three months of weekly obedience classes into 14 days of focused instruction.The Board and Train methodology centers on teaching dogs self-correction behaviors that persist beyond owner presence, differentiating the approach from traditional command-response training that relies on continuous owner intervention. Dogs receive daily structured training sessions, controlled socialization with other canines, and exposure to environmental distractions while residing at the Carrollton facility located at 2401 Luna Road.Industry data indicates standard obedience training requires four to six weeks for dogs to grasp basic commands, with full behavioral reliability taking an additional three to six months of reinforcement across varied environments. All Dogs Unleashed Carrollton condenses this timeline through intensive daily repetition, with training sessions addressing sit, stay, heel, come, place command, and off-leash control within the two-week period."The program works because dogs learn through consistent repetition in a structured environment without the variables that exist in home settings," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed . "We address 12 to 15 specific behaviors including house training, crate training, door bolting, and nuisance barking, then transfer those skills to the owner with hands-on instruction before the dog returns home."The Carrollton location maintains staff presence seven days weekly, with trainers specializing in obedience, tracking, protection, and behavioral modification. Founders Claeys and Travis Lux developed the training system after studying with sport-dog trainers across multiple countries, incorporating techniques from PSA K9 and IPO sport competition methodologies.Program enrollment averages approximately $2,200 and includes free pickup and delivery within the Dallas-Fort Worth service area, a transfer training session with the owner's family, and unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions. The business backs results with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, addressing cases where dogs require additional reinforcement at no charge.Customer feedback across 452 verified reviews yields a 4.62-star rating and a Rating Score of 92.21 from Top Rated Local. The facility was designated among the "3 Best Dog Training in Dallas" for 2025, with reviewers citing measurable improvements in leash behavior, impulse control, and response to recall commands within the two-week timeframe.The program serves Dallas-Fort Worth's growing pet ownership market, where 66% of households nationwide maintain at least one pet, with 38% of American households owning dogs. Dallas ranks as one of the nation's most dog-friendly metropolitan areas for renters, driving demand for professional training solutions that accommodate urban living constraints including apartment environments and proximity to high-traffic areas.All Dogs Unleashed operates 20 locations across 14 states, with four corporate facilities and 16 franchise operations. The business began franchising in 2021 after establishing the training system at the Carrollton headquarters, which generates $4.3 million in annual revenue. The Carrollton facility offers additional services including daycare, boarding, and grooming to support comprehensive canine care.Dogs graduating from the program demonstrate proficiency in seven core commands and exhibit behavioral modifications in areas previously causing owner concern. The training transfers to home environments through structured owner education sessions that emphasize consistency in command execution and reinforcement schedules.About All Dogs UnleashedAll Dogs Unleashed provides dog training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Founded in 2007 by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company specializes in results-driven obedience training through Board and Train programs and in-home instruction. The Carrollton facility operates at 2401 Luna Road, with a second Dallas location at 211 N Ervay Street. For more information, call (972) 484-3647 or visit www.alldogsunleashed.com ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006Phone: (972) 484-3647Website: www.alldogsunleashed.com

