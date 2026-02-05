ZERA Unveils Sonic-2X: The World’s First Portable AutoSensor Flosser

ZERA Sonic-2X | The First Portable AutoSensor Flosser

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZERA, a leader in innovative home and personal care electronics, announced the launch of the ZERA Sonic-2X on Kickstarter. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Sonic-2X introduces a patent-pending AutoSensor nozzle designed to revolutionize the water flossing experience by providing precision targeting without the typical mess.Traditional portable flossers often lead to accidental splashing and water waste. The ZERA Sonic-2X solves this with its intelligent AutoSensor technology, which activates the water flow only when the nozzle is perfectly positioned at the correct distance from teeth or gums. This breakthrough makes water flossing more intuitive, efficient, and cleaner than ever before.“Our goal was to take the power of a countertop water flosser and fit it into a pocket-sized device without sacrificing performance or usability,” said the ZERA Design Team. “With the AutoSensor and scalable tank system, we’ve created a flosser that adapts to the user's lifestyle, whether they are at home or halfway across the world.”Key Features of the ZERA Sonic-2X:Patent-Pending AutoSensor Nozzle: Detects proximity to stop messy overspray and conserve water.Upgraded Water Impulse: Delivers a powerful 1,900 pulses per minute and up to 120 PSI for deep interdental cleaning.Scalable Water Tanks: Includes interchangeable 100ml (travel) and 200ml (home) tanks to balance portability and endurance.EasyClick 5-Nozzle System: Features specialized tips for gum cleaning, classic flossing, and sensitive care, all stored within a rotating top compartment.Travel-Ready Design: Weighs under 180g and features a battery life lasting 4 to 6 weeks on a single charge.IPX7 Waterproof: Fully washable and safe for use in the shower.Pricing and Availability:The ZERA Sonic-2X is available now for pre-order on Kickstarter. Early backers can take advantage of the VIP Special starting at $59.00 USD, a 50% discount off the expected retail price.For more information and to support the campaign, visit the ZERA Sonic-2X Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/getzeras/zera-sonic-2x?ref=8gfsuk

