All Dogs Unleashed Opens Purpose-Built Pet Care Facility in Frisco Square

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Frisco has opened a purpose-built dog training and boarding facility at 6136 Frisco Square Boulevard, bringing a full-service pet care model to one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas. The Frisco Square location houses training programs, overnight boarding, daycare, and grooming services within a single facility designed specifically for canine well-being.The facility features outdoor turf play areas that eliminate mud and insect concerns, along with dedicated indoor and outdoor spaces for supervised socialization. Climate-controlled boarding suites measure 4 feet by 4 feet for individual dogs and 4 feet by 6 feet for dogs from the same household, with amenities including background music, soft bedding, and elevated food and water bowls. Staff sanitize all kennels daily and offer medicine administration for pets requiring ongoing care. All Dogs Unleashed Frisco has implemented a capacity management policy at the Frisco location, intentionally limiting the number of dogs on-site at any time. The approach ensures individualized attention for each animal rather than maximizing occupancy, a differentiator that the company emphasizes throughout its marketing materials.The opening addresses growing demand in Frisco, which has expanded from approximately 33,800 residents in 2000 to more than 235,000 in 2025, a population increase exceeding 500 percent over two decades. The city, located in Collin and Denton counties within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, was recognized as the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. Frisco households report a median income of $146,158, and Texas ranks among the top ten states for dog ownership, with 43 percent of households owning at least one dog according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.Training programs at the Frisco facility include a two-week board and train option, in-home training sessions, private lessons, and group classes. Specialized offerings include puppy foundation training, behavior modification for issues such as anxiety and aggression, leash control instruction, and protection dog training. All programs include lifetime follow-up support, allowing clients to return for refresher sessions at no additional cost.One client who enrolled a dog named Kumo in the board and train program described the results in a public review: "Thanks to his trainer, Jake, we have a better understanding of how to better communicate with Kumo. Jake and the rest of the staff at All Dogs Unleashed are friendly and professional. The facility is clean and safe, and we got responses on time."Another client who sent two puppies for obedience training noted: "Our puppies have a new confidence in making the right decisions for their safety and happiness. Cesar was absolutely amazing as a trainer and clearly loved our dogs."All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Frisco has earned a 5.0-star rating across 193 customer reviews. Boarding rates begin at $70 per night, with vaccination requirements including current bordetella and parvo documentation.About All Dogs Unleashed FriscoAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Frisco operates a full-service pet care facility at 6136 Frisco Square Boulevard, Suite 400, serving dog owners throughout Frisco and the surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth area. The purpose-built facility offers dog training programs, overnight boarding, daycare, and grooming services with a focus on individualized attention and limited capacity. Trainers specialize in obedience, behavior modification, puppy training, and protection dog development. For more information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/dog-training-frisco-tx/ or call (972) 573-1715.###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 6136 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034Phone: (972) 573-1715Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/dog-training-frisco-tx/

