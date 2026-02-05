Thursday, February 5, 2026
CANADA, April 2 - Note: All times local
9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour an auto parts manufacturing facility.
Note for media:
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to transform Canada’s auto manufacturing sector for the future.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:00 a.m.
2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a virtual meeting with Atlantic premiers.
Closed to media
