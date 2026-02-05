Thursday, February 5, 2026

CANADA, April 2 - Note: All times local

9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour an auto parts manufacturing facility.

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to transform Canada’s auto manufacturing sector for the future.

2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a virtual meeting with Atlantic premiers.

