Alli & The Cs release ‘Things U Do’ single to online stores February 8th

Official artwork for the single, "Things U Do" by Alli & The Cs Alli Cazaam Nelson

The Little Purple One of Minneapolis brings #RockFunkPoptastic back to the music world!

Ownership, that’s what you give your kids. That’s your legacy.” — Prince Rogers Nelson

CHANHASSEN, MN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After finishing her successful U.S. tour in 2025, Alli Cazaam Nelson has assembled her Minneapolis, MN based band to bring #RockFunkPoptastic back to the music world! The first single from her upcoming third (triple album set) studio album, AC3: Origins will be released to stores online on February 8th!The single, "Things U Do" has a more powerful meaning that the mere title alone suggests. She was instilled with great faith and spirituality growing up and has made this song a dedication to the strength and triumphs that we all can achieve through loving one another. Alli was signed to the record label for a development deal at age 12, and released her first album, "Incantation" at age 13. At 16 years-old, her peers view the young musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur as "wise beyond her years" and her ability to play over 160 instruments flawlessly is only overshadowed by the fact that she has been considered one of the greatest female bass guitarists of all time. Only adding to the list of accolades, she has invented a custom brand of guitars called Cupid Guitars in 2025.The single will be followed by an official music video soon that features Alli wearing an amazing new costume that she designed with her Jimi Hendrix hat, and the exciting release of her long awaited new album will follow this Summer.Need more Alli in your life? Join her official fan club at allicazaam.com and get informed of new merchandise and tours planned?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.