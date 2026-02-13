St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Events in Bethlehem and Easton Announced

Crowd enjoys live music performed on Rivals Sports Bar's Stage during the crawl. St. Patrick's Pub Crawls in the Lehigh Valley Pub Crawler enjoy specialty cocktails and enterteinment at Rivals Sports Bar

The pub crawls are a great way for people to get together and explore the cities we love. Crawlers discover new restaurants, enjoy music, and celebrate responsibly while supporting local businesses.” — David, event organizer

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lehigh Valley Pub Crawls is excited to announce two large-scale St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl celebrations coming to Easton on Saturday March 7th and Bethlehem on Saturday March 14th, bringing thousands of participants together for an event of live music, drink and food specials, prizes, and community fun across some of the region’s most popular bars and restaurants.Easton St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl — March 7The Easton crawl will begin with registration at Rivals Sports Bar , featuring live entertainment by The Porch Pirates Band. Throughout the crawl, guests will enjoy drink specials, food specials, live bands, DJs, prizes, and giveaways across a wide variety of venues throughout the city. All crawlers who purchase their ticket by Feb. 22nd will receive a free pub crawl shirt.Participating Easton Locations:• Rivals Sports Bar• Pearly Baker’s• Lafayette Bar• Skeggy’s Axe House• Colonial• Black & Blue• Tapestry Lounge• Sogo• Bank Street Annex• Vault Brewing• Takkii RamenThe official After Party will be held at Rivals Sports Bar, featuring SLAMB Band and DJ Jeff, closing out the event with a high-energy finale celebration.Bethlehem St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl — March 14The Bethlehem crawl will feature nine participating bars and a lineup of live bands and DJs throughout the day and night. Participants can expect exclusive drink specials, food specials, themed prizes, and giveaways at multiple stops along the crawl route. All crawlers who purchase their ticket by March 1st will receive a free pub crawl shirt.Participating Bethlehem Locations:• Molly’s• Fun House• Seven Sirens• F&A Grog House• Tally Ho• Unwine Vineyards• The Nest• Sotto Santi’s• Country Club BrewingFor more than a decade, Lehigh Valley Pub Crawls has produced citywide themed crawl events that highlight local bars & restaurants such as Easton’s Zombie, Santa, Cinco de Mayo and 70’s, 80’s & 90’s crawls and Bethlehem’s Halloween, Christmas and 80’s pub crawls. Tickets can be purchased at at LehighValleyPubCrawls.comBeyond the celebrations, Lehigh Valley Pub Crawls continues to focus on giving back. Over the years, the organization has donated to many local charities, supporting important causes throughout the region while creating fun, safe, and social events.

