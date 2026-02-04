Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,866 in the last 365 days.

Three Defendants Indicted for $447,000 COVID-19 Fraud

Three men from the Kansas City metropolitan area have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their receipt of $440,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans being issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Three Defendants Indicted for $447,000 COVID-19 Fraud

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.