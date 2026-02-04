Three Defendants Indicted for $447,000 COVID-19 Fraud

Three men from the Kansas City metropolitan area have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their receipt of $440,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans being issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

