Tiller Hewitt Announces Expanded TrackerPLUS PRM Adoption in 2026

MO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiller Hewitt, a leader in healthcare growth solutions, announces that several new health systems and provider organizations have selected its TrackerPLUS Physician Relationship Management (PRM) platform for 2026 and beyond. Designed by physician liaisons for physician liaisons, TrackerPLUS helps teams plan, execute, and measure strategic outreach with real-time data and simplified workflows. TrackerPLUS PRM was developed to streamline and strengthen physician engagement, volume and referral tracking, issue management, initiative and onboarding execution, and reporting, enabling outreach teams to spend more time building relationships and less time on administrative work. The platform connects outreach efforts with measurable referral and volume outcomes, helps resolve barriers to care access, and supports leadership with KPI visibility.New TrackerPLUS PRM Partners for 2026Tiller Hewitt is pleased to welcome its newest TrackerPLUS clients this year, including:• Cook Children’s Health Care System• Beacon Health System• ECU Health• Kettering HealthThese organizations join a broad base of healthcare systems, academic centers, hospitals and practices that rely on TrackerPLUS PRM to align outreach activity with referral performance and strategic growth goals.About TrackerPLUS PRMTrackerPLUS PRM is a purpose-built physician relationship management platform that helps healthcare outreach and professional relations teams log encounters, track issues and opportunities, manage initiatives and onboarding, and demonstrate value. With customizable dashboards and easy to use reporting tools, TrackerPLUS provides actionable insight into referral trends and outreach effectiveness.About Tiller-Hewitt Healthcare Strategies Tiller-Hewitt Healthcare Strategies equips healthcare organizations with data‑driven solutions,strategic consulting, and technology that accelerate measurable growth. With decades ofexperience in outreach and healthcare strategy, Tiller-Hewitt partners with healthsystems, hospitals, and provider networks to design tools and programs that align strategy with execution.

