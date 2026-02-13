COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement
Ambrosia Brands, LLC of New York, New York is recalling certain lots of its Rosabella Moringa Capsules product due to possible contamination with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The recalled product was sold to consumers located nationwide in the United States, through our direct-to-consumer website (tryrosabella.com) and Tik Tok Shop (https://www.tiktok.com/shop/pdp/moringa-capsules-800mg-by-rosabella-for-immune-gut-health-support/1729464033034539782), since February 2025. We are also aware that there may be unauthorized 3rd party distribution to consumers through ebay.com, Shein, or other sites. None of the impacted lots were sold by us on Amazon.com, however, while we do not have any authorized resellers on Amazon.com, we urge you to check your lot numbers for any Rosabella Moringa capsules purchased on the site.
The recall includes the following product and lots:
- Rosabella Moringa Capsules, 60 Count Bottles
- Lots impacted (all start with 1356 as the sku number, and end in a -1 or -2 after the lot code):
|
Lot
|
Expiration Date
|
5020591
|
03/2027
|
5020592
|
03/2027
|
5020593
|
03/2027
|
5020594
|
03/2027
|
5020595
|
03/2027
|
5020596
|
03/2027
|
5030246
|
04/2027
|
5030247
|
04/2027
|
5030248
|
04/2027
|
5030249
|
04/2027
|
5030250
|
04/2027
|
5030251
|
04/2027
|
5040270
|
05/2027
|
Lot
|
Expiration Date
|
5040271
|
05/2027
|
5040272
|
05/2027
|
5040273
|
05/2027
|
5040274
|
05/2027
|
5040275
|
05/2027
|
5040276
|
05/2027
|
5040277
|
05/2027
|
5040278
|
05/2027
|
5040279
|
05/2027
|
5050053
|
6/2027
|
5050054
|
6/2027
|
5050055
|
6/2027
|
5050056
|
6/2027
|
Lot
|
Expiration Date
|
5060069
|
07/2027
|
5060070
|
07/2027
|
5060071
|
07/2027
|
5060072
|
07/2027
|
5060073
|
07/2027
|
5060074
|
07/2027
|
5060075
|
07/2027
|
5060076
|
07/2027
|
5060077
|
07/2027
|
5060078
|
07/2027
|
5060079
|
07/2027
|
5060080
|
07/2027
|
5080084
|
9/2027
|
Lot
|
Expiration Date
|
5080085
|
9/2027
|
5080086
|
9/2027
|
5090107
|
10/2027
|
5090108
|
10/2027
|
5090109
|
10/2027
|
5090113
|
10/2027
|
5090114
|
10/2027
|
5090115
|
10/2027
|
5090116
|
10/2027
|
5090117
|
10/2027
|
5090118
|
10/2027
|
5100039
|
11/2027
|
5100048
|
11/2027
The recalled products are packaged in white plastic bottles. The lot code is printed on the bottom of the bottles. The lot code is the middle seven digits of the code printed above the expiration date. Additionally, the affected product has expiration dates from 03/2027 to 11/2027. Please see the example packaging and lot code below.
No other Ambrosia Brands products are impacted by this recall.
To date, there have been 7 illnesses resulting in 3 hospitalizations across the United States due to Salmonella contamination, 3 of which may be linked to a single product. At this time, the FDA and CDC have reported that the outbreak may be linked to Rosabella Moringa Capsules.
We continue to diligently investigate, in collaboration with FDA, this possible link of the Salmonella outbreak to Rosebella Moringa Capsules. We have discontinued use and purchase of all raw moringa leaf powder from the raw material supplier of the above referenced lots.
Customers who have purchased the lots above are asked to dispose of it immediately, do not eat, sell, or serve the product.
Ambrosia Brands is conducting this recall voluntarily and takes this matter very seriously. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause our customers. Our company is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers. Consumers with questions may contact the company M-F from 9am-4pm CT at 914-768-1357.