When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 13, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible contamination with Salmonella Company Name: Ambrosia Brands, LLC. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Ambrosia Brands, LLC of New York, New York is recalling certain lots of its Rosabella Moringa Capsules product due to possible contamination with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled product was sold to consumers located nationwide in the United States, through our direct-to-consumer website (tryrosabella.com) and Tik Tok Shop (https://www.tiktok.com/shop/pdp/moringa-capsules-800mg-by-rosabella-for-immune-gut-health-support/1729464033034539782), since February 2025. We are also aware that there may be unauthorized 3rd party distribution to consumers through ebay.com, Shein, or other sites. None of the impacted lots were sold by us on Amazon.com, however, while we do not have any authorized resellers on Amazon.com, we urge you to check your lot numbers for any Rosabella Moringa capsules purchased on the site.

The recall includes the following product and lots:

Rosabella Moringa Capsules, 60 Count Bottles

Lots impacted (all start with 1356 as the sku number, and end in a -1 or -2 after the lot code):

Lot Expiration Date 5020591 03/2027 5020592 03/2027 5020593 03/2027 5020594 03/2027 5020595 03/2027 5020596 03/2027 5030246 04/2027 5030247 04/2027 5030248 04/2027 5030249 04/2027 5030250 04/2027 5030251 04/2027 5040270 05/2027

Lot Expiration Date 5040271 05/2027 5040272 05/2027 5040273 05/2027 5040274 05/2027 5040275 05/2027 5040276 05/2027 5040277 05/2027 5040278 05/2027 5040279 05/2027 5050053 6/2027 5050054 6/2027 5050055 6/2027 5050056 6/2027

Lot Expiration Date 5060069 07/2027 5060070 07/2027 5060071 07/2027 5060072 07/2027 5060073 07/2027 5060074 07/2027 5060075 07/2027 5060076 07/2027 5060077 07/2027 5060078 07/2027 5060079 07/2027 5060080 07/2027 5080084 9/2027

Lot Expiration Date 5080085 9/2027 5080086 9/2027 5090107 10/2027 5090108 10/2027 5090109 10/2027 5090113 10/2027 5090114 10/2027 5090115 10/2027 5090116 10/2027 5090117 10/2027 5090118 10/2027 5100039 11/2027 5100048 11/2027

The recalled products are packaged in white plastic bottles. The lot code is printed on the bottom of the bottles. The lot code is the middle seven digits of the code printed above the expiration date. Additionally, the affected product has expiration dates from 03/2027 to 11/2027. Please see the example packaging and lot code below.

No other Ambrosia Brands products are impacted by this recall.

To date, there have been 7 illnesses resulting in 3 hospitalizations across the United States due to Salmonella contamination, 3 of which may be linked to a single product. At this time, the FDA and CDC have reported that the outbreak may be linked to Rosabella Moringa Capsules.

We continue to diligently investigate, in collaboration with FDA, this possible link of the Salmonella outbreak to Rosebella Moringa Capsules. We have discontinued use and purchase of all raw moringa leaf powder from the raw material supplier of the above referenced lots.

Customers who have purchased the lots above are asked to dispose of it immediately, do not eat, sell, or serve the product.

Ambrosia Brands is conducting this recall voluntarily and takes this matter very seriously. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause our customers. Our company is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers. Consumers with questions may contact the company M-F from 9am-4pm CT at 914-768-1357.