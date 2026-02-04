Senate Bill 571 Printer's Number 1425

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Senate Bill 571 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BOSCOLA, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, J. WARD Short Title An Act authorizing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to join the Interstate Compact; providing for the form of the compact; imposing additional powers and duties on the Governor, the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Compact. Memo Subject Authorizing Pennsylvania to Join the National Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact Actions 0581 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, April 9, 2025 1425 Reported as amended, Feb. 4, 2026 First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026 Generated 02/04/2026 06:00 PM

