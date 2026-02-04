Senate Bill 331 Printer's Number 1426
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Senate Bill 331
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ARGALL, ROTHMAN, CULVER, VOGEL, FONTANA, COSTA, SCHWANK, BROWN
Short Title
An Act authorizing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to join the Cosmetology Licensure Compact; and providing for the form of the compact.
Memo Subject
Cosmetology Licensure Compact
Actions
|0300
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Feb. 28, 2025
|1426
|Reported as amended, Feb. 4, 2026
|First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026
Generated 02/04/2026 06:00 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
