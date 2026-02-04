Submit Release
Senate Bill 331 Printer's Number 1426

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Senate Bill 331

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ARGALL, ROTHMAN, CULVER, VOGEL, FONTANA, COSTA, SCHWANK, BROWN

Short Title

An Act authorizing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to join the Cosmetology Licensure Compact; and providing for the form of the compact.

Memo Subject

Cosmetology Licensure Compact

Actions

0300 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Feb. 28, 2025
1426 Reported as amended, Feb. 4, 2026
First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026

Generated 02/04/2026 06:00 PM

