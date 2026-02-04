Senate Bill 331 Printer's Number 1426

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Senate Bill 331 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ARGALL, ROTHMAN, CULVER, VOGEL, FONTANA, COSTA, SCHWANK, BROWN Short Title An Act authorizing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to join the Cosmetology Licensure Compact; and providing for the form of the compact. Memo Subject Cosmetology Licensure Compact Actions 0300 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Feb. 28, 2025 1426 Reported as amended, Feb. 4, 2026 First consideration, Feb. 4, 2026 Generated 02/04/2026 06:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.