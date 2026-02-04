State Releases January 2026 General Revenue Report
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for January 2026 decreased 7.6 percent compared to those for January 2025, from $1.29 billion last year to $1.20 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 1.4 percent compared to January 2025, from $7.42 billion last year to $7.53 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
- Increased 2.6 percent for the year, from $4.66 billion last year to $4.78 billion this year.
- Decreased 7.0 percent for the month.
Pass through entity tax collections
- Decreased 23.1 percent for the year, from $397.1 million last year to $305.5 million this year.
- Decreased 30.2 percent for the month.
Sales and use tax collections
- Increased 5.5 percent for the year, from $1.91 billion last year to $2.01 billion this year.
- Increased 16.1 percent for the month.
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
- Decreased 21.6 percent for the year, from $505.2 million last year to $395.9 million this year.
- Decreased 16.9 percent for the month.
All other collections
- Increased 4.3 percent for the year, from $522.1 million last year to $544.3 million this year.
- Decreased 22.2 percent for the month.
Refunds
- Decreased 10.0 percent for the year, from $566.4 million last year to $509.7 million this year.
- Increased 3.5 percent for the month.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
Contact: Division of Budget and Planning (OA), 573-751-2345.
Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.